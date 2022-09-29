The driver of a tractor died from injuries sustained when it rolled over Sunday in the Sherrill area. The name of the person who died has not been released yet. The accident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Hammerand Road. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department reports that a tractor rolled over, pinning its driver. The driver was extricated, taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later pronounced dead. An investigation into the accident is in progress.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO