Dane County Executive Parisi unveils $834 million budget for 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi outlined his 2023 budget Monday. The $834 million plan includes funding to continue some county programs and expand others. “We will continue to respond to the moment and do all we can for the well-being of all in our community,” Parisi said. “My 2023 budget continues progressive investments in our quality of life and pairs them with visionary approaches to confronting our challenges.”
Former Madison City Attorney Michael May passes away, mayor’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — Former Madison City Attorney Michael May has passed away, according to the mayor’s office. May was appointed as city attorney by Mayor Dave Cieslewicz in 2004 and was reappointed by Mayor Paul Soglin and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway before he retired in May 2020. The mayor’s...
Galena restaurateur plans nightclub expansion in Dubuque Millwork District
The Owners of Bread & Vine Bakery, the café in Galena, plan to bring a nightclub in The Magnolia event center in Dubuque’s downtown. The Magnolia co-owner Bobby Koneru said he thinks Bread & Vine’s addition to the space will bring both current fans and people looking for something new in Dubuque.
Cause of September fire at Madison apartment remains undetermined
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison last month is still unclear, Madison Fire Department officials said Monday. The September 10 fire displaced 36 people, including eight children. One cat died. Fire Department officials said Monday that the fire originated near...
AARP kicks off Pedestrian Safety Month
MADISON, Wis. — AARP kicked off Pedestrian Safety Month at Madison West High School Monday with an event aimed at making people move their feet. AARP joined with Jonathon Stalls, the founder of Walk2Connect and Pedestrian Dignity, on the “Pedestrian Dignity Experience” to stress the importance of safety to reduce injuries.
Dane County Farmers’ Market celebrates 50 years on Capitol Square
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers’ Market is a staple of Saturdays on Capitol Square. This Saturday, however, was extra special. The market celebrated 50 years on the Square with a picnic. The market started as just a few stands in 1972 but has since grown to over 230 local producers.
City of Galena To Hold Open Burn Periods
The City of Galena will hold its final open burn period later this fall, with plans to offer periodic free pickup of yard waste instead of permitting the burn. Galena City Council members has approved a five-day open burn, which will take place from November 3rd to November 7th, with rain dates of November 10th to November 14th.
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Drug Arrest Made Of Milwaukee Man in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 near the Village of Cobb Sunday around 6:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by a City of Dodgeville Police Officer made a stop of the vehicle and driver on King Street in Dodgeville. As a result, 44 year old Andrew Kapfenstein of Milwaukee was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC. Kapfenstein was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide held on $1M bond
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with shooting and killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year finally made his initial appearance in Dane County court on Monday. Jeremiah Cain, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke.
Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack
MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
Dane Co: at least one injured after beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple emergency units are responding to the beltline after a crash that injured at least one person, Dane County Dispatch said. Dispatch said Madison Fire, EMS and Madison Police Department were dispatched to the eastbound ramp at Park Street on the beltline after reports of a crash.
Two Vehicle Crash In Darlington Township
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway E in Darlington Township Saturday around 8:45am. 61 year old Theresa O’Brien of Darlington was traveling on County Highway E when she crossed over the center line, striking an oncoming vehicle driven by 17 year old Levi Carter of Mineral Point. The Darlington Fire Department, Lafayette County EMS and Darlington Police Department assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. O’Brien was cited for Texting while Driving.
Fatal Tractor Rollover Accident in Dubuque County
The driver of a tractor died from injuries sustained when it rolled over Sunday in the Sherrill area. The name of the person who died has not been released yet. The accident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Hammerand Road. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department reports that a tractor rolled over, pinning its driver. The driver was extricated, taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later pronounced dead. An investigation into the accident is in progress.
Hundreds walk in Madison to end Alzheimer’s disease
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people gathered in Madison Sunday to walk to end Alzheimer’s disease. The walk, which spanned about two miles, began and ended at Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Wisconsin first lady Kathy Evers was on hand to speak about her efforts to help the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Woman To Plead Guilty For False Statements In Gun Purchase
A woman plans to plead guilty in federal court to making false statements while purchasing a gun one day before it was recovered following a Dubuque shooting. 30 year old Elisabeth Kress, is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. The charge stems from a firearm found following a shooting on July 19th on Jackson Street in Dubuque. According to reports, 48 year old Brian Beaver of Dubuque was shot and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released. A plea hearing for Kress has been set for October 12th.
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
US 14 back open south of Mazomanie after two-vehicle crash
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — The eastbound lanes of US 14 are back open south of Mazomanie Sunday following a crash. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 10:15 a.m. Two vehicles were involved. US 14 was blocked just south of Highway 19, near Rookies Food and Spirits....
