This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. The holidays are fast approaching and if you're considering giving that special someone a TV, it's best to plan early. The prices for TVs typically begin falling in the fall leading up to Black Friday, and you can take advantage of TV deals and discounts for the rest of the year. The tough part is figuring out which TV to give that lucky recipient (or, let's face it, yourself), but we can help. Our picks for the best TV of 2022, based on hands-on comparison tests in our lab, can help you find the perfect set to give or get this holiday season.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO