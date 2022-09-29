Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
A Guide to Using JSON in Go
JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is a highly versatile and vastly popular data format. It is often used for communication between web apps and also as a convenient way to store large amounts of structured application data. JSON is so useful that almost all modern programming languages provide built-in support for...
makeuseof.com
How to Rotate Text and Images in Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is one of the most popular presentation platforms available, and that's for good reason. There’s so much you can do on PowerPoint to ensure that you get your message across the way you intend to. When you’re working on a presentation, texts and images don’t always have...
makeuseof.com
How to Use DALL-E 2 to Create AI Images From Text Descriptions
DALL-E 2 is one of the most popular AI platforms that offers users the opportunity to create amazing art using text prompts. In this article, we'll show you how to create AI art from scratch as well as edit your own images on the platform. What Is DALL-E 2?. DALL-E...
makeuseof.com
How to Upload Images in Node.js Using Multer
There are three main ways of handling file uploads in Node.js: saving the images directly to your server, saving the image’s binary data or base64 string data to your database, and using Amazon Web Service (AWS) S3 buckets to save and manage your images. Here you will learn how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Use Lock Screen Widgets on Your Samsung Phone
Widgets are small interactive app shortcuts that display some data and allow you to perform actions without actually opening the app. The weather widget, for example, shows data for the current temperature or next week's forecast, and you can tap it to open the app. Widgets for the clock, email, lists, and others are great for glancing at info without needing to use an app.
makeuseof.com
How to Unblur the Sign-In Screen and Enjoy the View on Windows 10 and 11
As a Windows user, you'd probably be signing in to your PC a few times every day. It's the beginning of working, connecting, enjoying, or achieving whatever you want in your computing lifestyle. And if the fuzzy sign-in screen doesn't seem like a good start, there are ways you can...
makeuseof.com
Why Google Is Banned From Danish Classrooms
Google is a dominant force in education throughout the world, with its Chromebook series of laptops found in almost every school. Google Classroom also facilitates many lessons. However, data protection concerns mean that the tech giant could be expelled from parts, or potentially all, of the EU. Here's what you...
makeuseof.com
What Is the fltmgr.sys Stop Code? Here's How to Fix It on Windows 10 & 11
The fItmgr.sys file, also known as the Microsoft File system Filter Manager file responsible for making sure that the data on the hard drives is readable and accurate. If your operating system fails to read the data on your hard drive because of an issue with the fItmr.sys file, you may encounter a Bluescreen of Death (BSOD) that lists fItmr.sys as the culprit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Remove Activation Lock on iPhone Without Previous Owner
The iPhone 14 was just released, which means that the second-hand market is brimming with older iPhone models, much as it happens after every new Apple release. Well, if you end up buying one of these iPhones and find out that it's stuck in iCloud Activation Lock, you need to figure out a way to use the phone. Thankfully, there are ways to remove the activation lock without the previous owner's help.
makeuseof.com
What to Do If Your Keyboard Won't Unlock on Windows
In situations where you do not intend to use the keyboard keys and are afraid of pressing them accidentally, or if there are children around, locking the keyboard is helpful. You can use certain key combinations or third-party tools for this, and then you can unlock the keyboard again when you are ready to use it. But what if it doesn't unlock?
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Do Not Disturb Mode on Windows 11
Starting with Windows 11 2H22, Microsoft introduced the "Do Not Disturb" mode to the operating system. It’s disabled by default, but when it's on, it will silence all your notifications apart from priority notifications and alarms. This is useful when you don’t want to be disturbed by just any notification when you’re trying to stay focused.
makeuseof.com
How to Minimize the Amount of Data Apple Music Uses
Streaming music on Apple Music can become expensive if you use cellular data. Provided Apple Music even allows you to stream music in Lossless format; you can easily exhaust your limited data plan before you know it. However, there are ways of minimizing the amount of data Apple Music uses...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Fix “The Item That This Shortcut Refers to Has Been Changed or Moved” Error on Windows
You might often access your Windows apps by using the relevant shortcut icons. But one day, you click a shortcut icon and see an error message that reads, “The item that this shortcut refers to has been changed or moved.”. What causes this issue, and how do you resolve...
makeuseof.com
Regolith Is the Perfect Introduction to Tiling Window Managers on Linux
All the cool kids use tiling window managers these days, but the learning curve can be too steep for some. Regolith Desktop uses the GNOME session manager, and i3 to make the climb more manageable. Here's everything you need to know about Regolith. What Is a Tiling Window Manager Anyway?
makeuseof.com
Get HDMI Audio Working on Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi
On a Raspberry Pi, the Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu MATE operating systems output audio to the 3.5mm audio port by default. For the audio to be carried over an HDMI cable, the audio output device needs to be manually selected every time the Pi boots. The issue persists even in the latest version of the Ubuntu flavored OS for the Pi, 22.04.
makeuseof.com
Every Windows 11 Sleep State, Explained
There are a total of six Sleep States in Windows 11. Each is defined by a different level of power consumption and activity on your computer. Understanding how your computer uses and saves power can be the first step towards using less energy and prolonging battery life. So, let's explore...
makeuseof.com
How to Turn On System Protection for Drives on Windows 11
You might know that creating a restore point is a good habit, but what you might not know is that Windows can also create them for you automatically. This is through a feature known as System Protection. But what is it, and how do you turn it on when it's off?
makeuseof.com
The 8 Best Free Weather Apps for Android and iPhone
Knowing the local weather is key to staying safe, whether it's your morning commute or a weekend getaway. One of the ways you can do this is by downloading weather apps that can help you with severe weather alerts, radar maps, storm reports, hourly temperature forecasts, and more. Here, we'll...
Comments / 0