Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
82-year-old man killed by driver accused of running red light in Virginia
According to Virginia State Police, just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a 2018 Jeep Cherokee was headed west on Route 33 when the driver ignored a red light and ran into a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero heading south through the intersection.
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a...
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal crash on 250 Bypass
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Albemarle County. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a crash on the Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. One person was taken to the University...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2. ACPD says one driver was...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday Oct. 1, at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33...
NBC 29 News
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has arrested one person after they allegedly fired shots from a car early Sunday, October 2. CPD says officers saw the muzzle flash and heard gunshots fired near the Kroger on Emmet Street. Officers followed a car to the Hearthwood...
WSET
1 person hospitalized, suspect in custody after stabbing on Jefferson Street: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after a Monday evening stabbing incident in Downtown Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Police Department told ABC13. At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Lynchburg Police responded to the 1000-block Jefferson St. for a report of a stabbing. Officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
One dead after car crash on Saturday
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died after a two-car crash in Rockingham County on Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 and Indian Trail Road. The victim’s identity has not been released by VSP. We’ll...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Part of Carters Mountain Road closing for seven weeks for bridge work
The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in Albemarle County between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 727 (Blenheim Road) for seven weeks beginning on Monday. No residential or business entrances are located in the section of roadway where crews will be replacing...
WSET
'Powerlines & trees down': Concord Volunteer Fire Department reminds public about safety
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The storm over the last couple of days has caused many trees to fall to the ground. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple calls for powerlines and trees being down. The department is asking the public to please use caution while driving on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
WSET
'Counterfeit money:' Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells citizens to be aware
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office let the public know of reports that they have been getting. Deputies said that they have received several reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses. Deputies also said to be aware and pass on any information to...
Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
cbs19news
Two killed, two hurt in Spotsylvania County crash
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman from Ruther Glen is facing charges following a fatal crash that occurred Monday in Spotsylvania County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 11:35 p.m. on Interstate 95, near mile marker 127. Police say a 2010 Mercury Mariner was in...
NBC 29 News
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County. VSP announced Friday, September 30, that it was called out to a single-vehicle crash along Fredericks Hall Road around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road and struck a tree.
Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
WHSV
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
Comments / 0