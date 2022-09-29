Leeds man charged with human trafficking, rape

LEEDS, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Leeds man was arrested Tuesday and charged with human trafficking and rape, police report.

At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Leeds Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Philadelphia Street. Once inside, officers immediately arrested George Erwin Clark, 68. They also took in three women, who have since been released.

At the home, Officers collected several pieces of evidence, including a camera, VHS tapes, thumb drives, CDs, a laptop, cell phones, a rifle and pistol, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Clark has since been charged with three counts of rape and human trafficking. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $350,000 bond.

Anyone who has potentially been victimized by Clark is encouraged to contact the department.

