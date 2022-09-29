Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began counting their losses. The death toll...
No. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22
6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SECN | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 4:03: Georgia, Daijun Edwards 1-yard touchdown run (Jack Podlesny PAT is good). Georgia 26, Missouri 22. 9:39: Georgia, Kendall Milton 1-yard touchdown run (Jack Podlesny PAT is good). Missouri 22, Georgia...
South Carolina dominates in sweep of Missouri
With her team's back against the wall, Jordan Ilif caught fire in the final set of the Tigers' Sunday match against South Carolina. After landing three straight kills for the Tigers and knotting the game at 11 a piece, she dropped her signature hybrid serve — part float, part top-spin — into the gaping hole at the center of South Carolina's defense. South Carolina libero Jenna Hampton made a tough diving dig to launch the ball up and over the net into the eager hands of Missouri setter Riley Buckley, who quickly shot the ball back down on to the South Carolina floor.
Southern Boone standout Burns wins ‘El Caliente’ 5K in Arkansas
Southern Boone runner and Oregon commit Connor Burns took the win at the Boys “El Caliente” 5K on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burns, the son of former MU cross country coach Marc Burns, registered a time of 14 minutes, 32.2 seconds, a full four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Tigers fall short in late loss to Georgia
Missouri falls to Georgia 26-22 after leading until the last five minutes. The Tigers were only able to score one touchdown, leaving the rest of the points scored to kicker, Harrison Mevis. The Tigers overall record for the season is 2-3. And are currently 0-2 in conference play. Missouri will...
Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture
The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
Housing market slowly cooling down in Boone County
Following the national trend, the housing market in Boone County is showing signs of cooling down after a superheated market spike during the pandemic. This August, homebuyers saw lower prices in median single-family houses from last year, according to the Columbia Board of Realtors. Other signs of a slower market were an increase in house inventory and more days on the market, the report showed.
Mevis is back, but poorly timed penalties are, too, in loss to Georgia
Everyone in Missouri’s student section Saturday night will remember when they knew it went in. Maybe they knew right off the foot, somehow. Maybe they saw the ball disappear for a split second behind the upright closest to them. If they’re being honest, they probably didn’t know until they saw the fans sitting in front of the Rock M go absolutely nuts.
Riley James Elgin Aug. 5, 1992 — Sept. 25, 2022
Riley James Elgin, 30, Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born August 5, 1992 in Wichita, Kansas a son of Richard and Glenda “Wisner” Elgin. He was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School. Riley proudly served our country in the United States...
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Previewing Missouri hosting #1 Georgia
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eight episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri's game against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs. They go over the stout defense Georgia has and how 2021's national champions haven't skipped a beat in 2022.
Deaths underscore health challenges for the unhoused in Columbia
In the first two weeks of September, the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective was shocked by the deaths of three people they served among the unhoused in Columbia. The group posted remembrances on social media for B, Donnie and Kirby between Sept. 5 and 13. Community members responded with comments of condolences, memories and reflections on how Columbia should do more to care for people experiencing homelessness.
Chaos, disruption: MU shows glimpse of best defense in loss
Missouri’s defense continued to keep the Tigers alive. As it had through the first four weeks of the season, defensive plays paved a path for offensive success and close contests in Missouri’s past two times out. And against the No. 1 team in the country, Blake Baker and...
MU XC places 6th and 7th at Gans Creek Classic; Columbia product Gibbens takes 2nd
The MU men's and women's cross country teams took seventh and sixth, respectively, at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday in Columbia. The meet was their second home race of the season. Gans Creek will also host the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country meet in October.
Poor start dooms Hickman in loss to Jefferson City
Jefferson City seized early control Friday night on the road against Hickman and kept its foot on the accelerator throughout a 57-22 win over the Kewpies. Jays running back Ethan Garnett, who finishing with 257 yards rushing and a touchdown, bulldozed his way into Hickman territory on the second play of the game. Dual-threat quarterback Jacob Wilson punctuated the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
E. Joyce Schule Dec. 20, 1942 — Sept. 15, 2022
E. Joyce Schulte, 79, of Columbia, MO passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Columbia. Per her wishes, she was cremated and inurned in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Joyce was born December 20, 1942 in Fulton, MO to Herschel and Fern Black Houf. She worked many years as a counselor and educator. She earned an Associate Degree from William-Wood in June of 1963, then a Bachelor Degree from Mizzou in 1978. On March 20, 1963, she married David Lee Schulte in Columbia. She continued to further her education, earning both a Masters of Education then an Education Specialist each from Mizzou. She served as a counselor and psychologist specializing in grief management, and worked as a college educator for several institutions. She co-owned a restaurant, Kitchen Garden, which had multiple locations.
Boonville's running game proves too much for California
Boonville paced the game against California with an elite run game and turnover-heavy defense in its 28-12 win at Gene Reagan Stadium in Boonville. After taking the lead late in the second quarter, the Pirates never looked back. The Pintos had a tough job on the road heading into the...
MU soccer draws against No. 21 Mississippi State in defensive battle
Coming out of the locker room to open the second half of Missouri's 0-0 tie against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs looked to test Missouri goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach after not collecting a single shot on goal in the first half, but the freshman standout was up to the task. Just four...
Temporary extension to WIC benefits increases produce access
Effective Oct. 1, Missourians with benefits through the state's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programwill temporarily have more money to spend on fruits and vegetables. WIC is a federal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the state health department. The program provides nutrition services for pregnant and postpartum women, new mothers, breastfeeding women, children under 5 and infants.
Unclaimed property auction to sell jewelry, coins, rare sports cards
An unclaimed property auction this week will feature thousands of items from safe deposit boxes that include jewelry, rare coins and baseball cards, other sports memorabilia and various souvenir artifacts. The auction will start at 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia.
Columbia College women's soccer blanks Williams Baptist
No. 14 Columbia College women’s soccer extended its winning streak to five with a 6-0 win on the road over Williams Baptist on Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. The Cougars have outscored their American Midwest Conference opponents 16-0 through two games.
