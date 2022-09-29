Read full article on original website
Judge tosses out Mexico’s $10 billion suit against U.S. gun makers
The government of Mexico says it will appeal a Massachusetts federal district judge’s decision to toss out a $10 billion lawsuit against American gun manufacturers.
Approval For Boeing's 737 MAX 10 Not Expected Until Next Year: Report
Boeing Co BA does not anticipate winning approval for the 737 Max 10 before next summer, according to a report that cited Federal Aviation Administration letter that sent intensifying concerns about the company's delivery timeline. Boeing faces a December deadline to win regulatory approval for the Max 10. Unless it...
Hopes of a Fed pivot are rising. Here's why the RBA's lower-than-expected rate hike has buoyed investors.
The Reserve Bank of Australia became the first central bank to move away from jumbo-sized interest rate hikes Tuesday.
Global shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Tuesday, with European markets tracking gains in Asia and U.S. after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. France’s CAC 40 gained 2.8% in early trading to 5,955.79. Germany’s DAX rose 2.3% to 12,484.83. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1.5% to 7,013.73. The future for the Dow industrials was up 1.3% at 29,913.00. The S&P 500 future contract rose 1.5% to 3,745.25. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added nearly 3.0% to finish at 26,992.21. South Korea’s Kospi gained 2.5% to 2,209.98. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 3.8% to 6,699.30 after its central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s increase of a quarter percentage point to the cash rate was smaller than those at recent monthly meetings.
