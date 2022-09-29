JOHNSTOWN — It is a celebration the Northridge football team has witnessed too often this season, and the Vikings enjoyed being a part of it last Friday. The Vikings celebrated with their student section following a 34-20 victory at Lakewood, their first of the season. The Vikings started slow, but never stopped once they got going as senior quarterback Lane Hess had a hand in all five touchdowns. ...

MIDDLEBURY, IN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO