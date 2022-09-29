Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
10NEWS
'Pets are family': Pets rescued with their owners after severe flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After heavy rains and flooding across Florida, officials in Orange County shared photos of pets being rescued with their owners in high waters. "Pets are family. Period," Orange County Government wrote in a Facebook post. Orange County Fire Rescue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and...
10NEWS
Skydiver killed after parachute malfunctions
DELAND, Fla. — A skydiver was killed in what Florida police called a parachute malfunction and hard landing. The skydiver, identified as an adult male, was at Skydive DeLand when the incident happened Monday, according to WKMG-TV. The DeLand Police Department has not yet released any additional information. This...
Comments / 0