Orlando, FL

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
Skydiver killed after parachute malfunctions

DELAND, Fla. — A skydiver was killed in what Florida police called a parachute malfunction and hard landing. The skydiver, identified as an adult male, was at Skydive DeLand when the incident happened Monday, according to WKMG-TV. The DeLand Police Department has not yet released any additional information. This...
DELAND, FL

