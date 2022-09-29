Read full article on original website
We Just Got Some New Intel on Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow’s Budding Friendship
In a first look at the October 5 episode of RHOSLC, we also realized that Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks have something in common we never noticed before. Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may have just kicked off, but we’re already getting a sense of some of the new and changing dynamics within the group. You can bet those changes have, of course, led to drama, as we saw in the September 28 season premiere.
Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore Reveal an Update on Their Friendship Today
Vacationing in Turks and Caicos for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 wasn’t all fun in the sun for The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore. Despite ending the getaway with their friendship still on the rocks, the ladies seem to have found their way back to each other once again.
Craig Conover Shares Behind-the-Scenes Info from His Tense Southern Charm Finale Party
The Southern Charm cast member spilled the tea on what went down at his holiday party that you didn’t see. Christmas came to Charleston in the Southern Charm Season 8 finale, but some cast members weren’t exactly full of holiday cheer. You’d never know that though, based on Craig Conover’s Instagram photos from his dramatic Sewing Down South Winter Wonderland gala.
Lala Kent Rocks a Ruched Camel-Colored Jumpsuit on the Red Carpet
The Vanderpump Rules cast member attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bros in a sophisticated yet sultry ensemble. Lala Kent always knows how to turn up the fashion heat for a night out. In April, the Give Them Lala author joined her Vanderpump Rules castmates for the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s newest restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris, in Las Vegas, where she rocked a rose-printed black-and-white mini with lace trim. More recently, Lala stunned in a red carpet–ready look at the Los Angeles premiere of Bros.
Here’s What Happened After the Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Toya Bush-Harris Drama at Dr. Jackie’s Party
The Married to Medicine cast members have an emotional moment after that tense get-together at Dr. Jackie Walters’ house. When the Married to Medicine cast gathered at Dr. Jackie Walters’ house on the September 25 episode, emotions escalated, and from there drama erupted between Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Heavenly Kimes. But now Heavenly is offering an explanation and an apology in a preview of the October 2 episode of Married to Medicine, noting that her emotions have been running high following the passing of her mother.
Toya Bush-Harris Brings Runway to the Reunion in a “Fun and Sexy” Gucci Gown
“Gucci spoke to me,” the Married to Medicine cast member said of her Season 9 reunion dress. It’s no secret that Toya Bush-Harris appreciates high-end labels, and she brought that passion to her ensemble for the Married to Medicine Season 9 reunion. “I wanted something fun and sexy,...
Bella Hadid Stuns As Dress Is Sprayed Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
Quad Webb Rocks Polished Pixie Cut and Leather Dress: “I Call It Confidence”
The Married to Medicine cast member switched things up with a sizzling new ’do. After one very memorable trip to Las Vegas this season, the ladies of Married to Medicine were inspired to evoke Sin City with their reunion looks, going for all-out ’70s glam. (Press play on the clip above to see every look in detail.) For Quad Webb, that included a focus on everything “body,” with a formfitting silver fringe dress by Yousef Al-Jasmi that was inspired by none other than ’70s icon Cher.
Jennifer Aydin Just Transformed Her House for Halloween: See Her Eerie Decor
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has adorned her home with glowing lights, creepy spiders, and a massive inflatable dragon. Jennifer Aydin has an annual tradition of transforming her home for Halloween with the spookiest decor, and unsurprisingly, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has totally outdone herself this year.
Taylor Ann Green Shows Off the Major Backyard Transformation at Her Home: “I Love It”
The Southern Charm cast member shared stunning before-and-after photos of the changes she made to her “little condo” in Charleston. On the Season 8 premiere of Southern Charm, Taylor Ann Green explained that she bought “a little condo” when she moved to Charleston, and now she’s finally ready to use her outdoor space after an exciting upgrade to her backyard.
