Kyle Shanahan dismisses questions about viral Jimmy Garoppolo lip-reading clip

A couple days have passed since a short video clip went viral , of 49ers quarterback Ji apparently voicing his displeasure with the play-calling from coach Kyle Shanahan – at least to some amateur lip-readers on Twitter.

During Thursday’s press conference with reporters, the first since the clip surfaced, Shanahan laughed off a couple questions about the matter.

“I don't know the clip you’re talking about, and I got it on my notes before this press conference," Shanahan said. "I’m not a very good lip-reader, but I probably won’t watch it."

Maybe Shanahan saw the tweet’s caption without stopping to look at the video, because he also added this follow up:

“That clip to me is a joke,” Shanahan said. “I can't believe we're talking about it. I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said. But we were extremely frustrated for the whole game.”

The 49ers offense sputtered, especially in the second half, while slipping in an ugly 11-10 defeat to the Denver Broncos on ‘Sunday Night Football.’

We’re only three games deep, but the returns haven’t been good for Shanahan in his first season without wingman Mike McDaniel , who is now the head coach of the 3-0 Miami Dolphins. The 49ers will enter the Week 4 action ranking tied 28th in points per game (15.7) and have already been dealing with key injuries to quarterback Trey Lance, running back Elijah Mitchell and tackle Trent Williams.

With Lance’s injury, Garoppolo is back running the show for his sixth season in Shanahan’s system. The coach insists there isn’t any weird vibes between the two, despite the franchise’s unsuccessful public efforts to trade Garoppolo earlier this year.

"It is like it is with one of my friends," Shanahan said. "Jimmy and I are around each other every single day, so there’s not any awkwardness or anything that’s kept from each other."

Later in the day, Matt Barrows of The Athletic said he showed Garoppolo the clip in the locker room, and he responded, "I say a lot of things."