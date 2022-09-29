With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 0.2% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.

STOCKS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO