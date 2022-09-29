Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Drug Arrest Made Of Milwaukee Man in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 near the Village of Cobb Sunday around 6:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by a City of Dodgeville Police Officer made a stop of the vehicle and driver on King Street in Dodgeville. As a result, 44 year old Andrew Kapfenstein of Milwaukee was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC. Kapfenstein was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
Dixon man charged with arson
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — John Sandusky, 42, has been arrested on charges that he started a fire at a house on Madison Avenue on Thursday, September 29th. According to the Dixon Police Department, officials responded to a house fire in the 400 block and were able to put the fire out. Police said evidence led […]
Driver of vehicle involved in fatal crash faces OWI charge
MADISON, Wis. — The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash Friday night is facing charges. Madison police said a 60-year-old man is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – first offense. That charge has not been formally filed in court. Police said charges may change pending the Wisconsin State Patrol’s investigation into...
x1071.com
Fatal Tractor Rollover Accident in Dubuque County
The driver of a tractor died from injuries sustained when it rolled over Sunday in the Sherrill area. The name of the person who died has not been released yet. The accident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Hammerand Road. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department reports that a tractor rolled over, pinning its driver. The driver was extricated, taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later pronounced dead. An investigation into the accident is in progress.
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash In Darlington Township
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway E in Darlington Township Saturday around 8:45am. 61 year old Theresa O’Brien of Darlington was traveling on County Highway E when she crossed over the center line, striking an oncoming vehicle driven by 17 year old Levi Carter of Mineral Point. The Darlington Fire Department, Lafayette County EMS and Darlington Police Department assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. O’Brien was cited for Texting while Driving.
Death of 4-year-old child in Beloit ruled an accident, no charges filed
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police said no charges would be filed after a four-year-old child was hit by a vehicle and died Saturday. Police said the child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
x1071.com
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
x1071.com
Third OWI Charge For Dubuque Man
A Dubuque man was arrested for his 3rd OWI. Dubuque Police arrested 33 year old Joshua Hollenback around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
x1071.com
Woman To Plead Guilty For False Statements In Gun Purchase
A woman plans to plead guilty in federal court to making false statements while purchasing a gun one day before it was recovered following a Dubuque shooting. 30 year old Elisabeth Kress, is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. The charge stems from a firearm found following a shooting on July 19th on Jackson Street in Dubuque. According to reports, 48 year old Brian Beaver of Dubuque was shot and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released. A plea hearing for Kress has been set for October 12th.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspicious man seen ‘dancing by himself’ on a Wisconsin street, reportedly ingested heroin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old was arrested in Wisconsin after officers received reports of a suspicious person ‘dancing around in the middle of nowhere by himself.’. According to the Madison Police Department, it received a call from a concerned citizen around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday who noticed...
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
Cold Case: Lottie Flowers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Feb. 23, 2002, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home at 730 Newport Ave in response to a medical assist call. There, they found 71-year-old Lottie Flowers in the living room, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say Flowers was baking for an event at her […]
Two people killed in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
KCRG.com
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed when a tractor rolled in rural Dubuque County on Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:39 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an incident in the 13700 block of Hammerand Road, located east of Sherrill. Deputies arrived and found that a tractor had rolled, pinning the operator underneath. The person was able to be removed from the scene, but was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Charged With Dragging Another Man With His Vehicle
Authorities say a Dubuque man accelerated his vehicle, dragging another man 50 yards and injuring him, when the other man attempted to retrieve a child from the vehicle. 33 year old Jamir Jordan was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and child endangerment. Reports say that on Monday, Jordan went to the Super 20 Mobile Home Park in rural Dubuque to talk to his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Haupert. Jordan was in his vehicle and holding Haupert’s son when he and Haupert started arguing. Jordan kept moving his car back and forth, preventing Haupert from reaching her son. Haupert’s father, Joshua Haupert, arrived and attempted to get the child from Jordan. As Joshua Haupert reached the door and attempted to open it to retrieve the child, Jordan accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging Joshua down the road for approximately 50 yards. Jordan stopped at the end of the road, opened his door, and tossed the boy into the grass and left the area at a high rate of speed.
UPMATTERS
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Darlington Township Friday shortly after 10:30pm. 17 year old Deante Seals of Mineral Point was traveling north on HIghway 23 when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road, into private property, and striking a parked car. Seals’ vehicle had minor damage and was driven from the scene. Seals was cited for Failure to have his Vehicle Under Control. No injuries were reported.
nbc15.com
Man dies after car crashes into Town of Sun Prairie barn
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old man is dead after he crashed a car into a Town of Sun Prairie barn on Sunday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving northbound on Prospector Lane in the Town of Sun Prairie at a high speed when the crash happened.
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
rockrivercurrent.com
Will 400 inmates leave Winnebago County Jail on Jan. 1? It depends on this key interpretation of the law
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley raised issue with the Pretrial Fairness Act last month, saying in an op-ed that the end of cash bail would lead to the release of as many as 400 inmates from the Winnebago County Jail when the law takes effect Jan. 1.
