Man stabbed in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man early Monday morning in central Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in what officials say was a weekend shooting at a Fresno motorcycle clubhouse was identified by police on Monday. Investigators say the man was shot and later died after an argument broke out during a large gathering Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Two others also […]
Man arrested for Modesto murder
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
Thieves caught on camera using makeshift ramming device to break into Fresno business
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — About 6 suspects are wanted after being caught on camera using a homemade ramming device to break into a Fresno business. Surveillance cameras at R G Equipment of Fresno Inc. captured the burglary that happened back in August. The crew can be seen pulling up...
Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Louis Work
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Louis Work. John Work is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 61-year-old Work is 6' 1" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where John Work is hiding,...
Merced man shoots son he thought was intruder, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was hospitalized after he was mistaken for an intruder and shot by his father over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the area of 20th and E streets for a report of a shooting inside of a home. […]
Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives searching for murder suspects
It's been more than a year since the murder of 50-year-old Richard Harris. A reward is being offered to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.
Shooting at motorcycle club meet up in west central Fresno leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
A motorcycle club meet up turned deadly when a shooting broke out in west central Fresno Saturday morning.
Father shoots own son, believed to be an intruder in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A father ends up shooting his own son after police say he believed him to be an intruder at a Merced home. The Merced Police Department responded to the home near the 200 block of E. 20th Street for shots fired early Sunday morning. When they...
Seventy Year Old Parlier Man Arrested for Homicide
Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 70 year old Edmundo Martinez of Parlier. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for homicide. His bail is $1 million. Just before 8:00 am on Saturday, Parlier Police officers responded to a report of an injured...
Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car, now identified
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
Fresno man's death prompts questions, investigation launched
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. about a gunshot victim at a residence in the 5300 block of W. Ramona Ave. near Polk and Dakota Avenues. Officers...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Rodney Wayne Wilson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Rodney Wayne Wilson. Rodney Wayne Wilson is wanted by Law Enforcement for Assault with a deadly weapon. 57-year-old Wilson is 5' 10" tall, 187 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Rodney...
55-year-old woman killed in solo-car crash in Merced County, CHP says
A 55-year-old woman has died after a single-car crash in Merced County.
Bicyclist dead in a head-on crash with sports car: CHP
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A bicyclist is dead after a head-on collision with a sports car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Fresno CHP units responded to the fatal accident at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday around 19580 Watts Valley Road in Fresno County. Officials say that a woman in her 50s from Fresno was riding […]
Motorcyclist driving wrong-way in Fresno hit by SUV who left the scene
A man suffered critical injuries early Sunday morning when he rode his motorcycle the wrong way on a one-way street, and an SUV broadsided him and left.
New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno identified
The Fresno Police Department said they found 44-year-old Joese Lopez-Palomar shot several times near Iowa and Backer Avenues around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Hit and run in Visalia leaves pedestrian dead, driver not yet identified
On September 29th at approximately 8:30 pm, the California Highway Patrol Fresno Communications Center received a call of a car hitting a pedestrian.
