Merced, CA

KMPH.com

Man arrested for Modesto murder

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto.   According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
MODESTO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Louis Work

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Louis Work. John Work is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 61-year-old Work is 6' 1" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where John Work is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Father shoots own son, believed to be an intruder in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A father ends up shooting his own son after police say he believed him to be an intruder at a Merced home. The Merced Police Department responded to the home near the 200 block of E. 20th Street for shots fired early Sunday morning. When they...
MERCED, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Seventy Year Old Parlier Man Arrested for Homicide

Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 70 year old Edmundo Martinez of Parlier. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for homicide. His bail is $1 million. Just before 8:00 am on Saturday, Parlier Police officers responded to a report of an injured...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car, now identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno man's death prompts questions, investigation launched

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. about a gunshot victim at a residence in the 5300 block of W. Ramona Ave. near Polk and Dakota Avenues. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Rodney Wayne Wilson

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Rodney Wayne Wilson. Rodney Wayne Wilson is wanted by Law Enforcement for Assault with a deadly weapon. 57-year-old Wilson is 5' 10" tall, 187 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Rodney...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
FRESNO, CA

