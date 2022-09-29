ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

UAH alumna receives achievement award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday a 2014 University of Alabama in Huntsville alumna was named the 2022 Alumni of Achievement award for the College of Business. Violet Edwards is not only an award-winning alumna, but she is also the Madison County Commissioner for District Six. “It is an honor...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Construction to start on upgraded Crestline Elementary School

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new project is set to give Hartselle students some breathing room. In the past 10 years, the district has seen more than 500 students join its ranks according to the Decatur Daily. Construction is about to begin on a new building at the Crestline Elementary...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Face-off in the Shoals: Muscle Shoals falls to Hartselle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week had a lot of anticipation heading into the match-up, and the game that unfolded did not disappoint. Prior to the game, both Muscle Shoals and Hartselle were undefeated in Class 6A Region 7. They were in a three-way tie for first in their region alongside Decatur, but Hartselle snapped the Trojans’ perfect record, securing the 29-26 win.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Shooting in Huntsville leaves 1 critically injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition following a Sunday night shooting in Huntsville. Just before 7 p.m. on October 2, officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Hester Ln. According to HPD Sgt. Rosalind White, one shooting victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Families still have no headstones after two years

Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company

A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Not perfect against Hogs a good thing

What happened in Fayetteville was far from perfect. An already injury-weakened Alabama football team lost Bryce Young and Brian Branch during the game. Their availability for the Texas A&M game is not known. Against Arkansas, the Crimson Tide made mental errors that fed Arkansas possessions. Errors in special teams were...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Marshall County drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday. The drive-thru will be open at the health department from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. All ages six months and older will be eligible for a vaccine. Take proof of insurance...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Athens man charged for allegedly burning child with cigarette

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse. Bobby Lee Moss, 23 is accused of burning a five-year-old child twice on the inside of their left arm with a cigarette on Aug. 5. On Sunday night, Moss made...
ATHENS, AL

