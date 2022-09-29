Read full article on original website
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
WAFF
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
WAFF
UAH alumna receives achievement award
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday a 2014 University of Alabama in Huntsville alumna was named the 2022 Alumni of Achievement award for the College of Business. Violet Edwards is not only an award-winning alumna, but she is also the Madison County Commissioner for District Six. “It is an honor...
WAFF
Construction to start on upgraded Crestline Elementary School
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new project is set to give Hartselle students some breathing room. In the past 10 years, the district has seen more than 500 students join its ranks according to the Decatur Daily. Construction is about to begin on a new building at the Crestline Elementary...
WAFF
Face-off in the Shoals: Muscle Shoals falls to Hartselle
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week had a lot of anticipation heading into the match-up, and the game that unfolded did not disappoint. Prior to the game, both Muscle Shoals and Hartselle were undefeated in Class 6A Region 7. They were in a three-way tie for first in their region alongside Decatur, but Hartselle snapped the Trojans’ perfect record, securing the 29-26 win.
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
WAFF
Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
WAFF
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday night employees in the Amazon Fulfillment Center were evacuated after a fire broke out within the warehouse. This is the second time the warehouse has had a fire reported in the past two weeks. The first was a week ago today. According to an...
WAFF
Shooting in Huntsville leaves 1 critically injured
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition following a Sunday night shooting in Huntsville. Just before 7 p.m. on October 2, officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Hester Ln. According to HPD Sgt. Rosalind White, one shooting victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries.
Families still have no headstones after two years
Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
WAAY-TV
Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company
A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Crossville man
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing on Sept. 21.
WAFF
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
themadisonrecord.com
Cassie Reasner Is A “Machine” On Sparkman Volleyball Team- Senior Is Two-Sport Athlete
HARVEST- “I am so glad she stayed with us this season,” said Chandler Phillips, head coach of the Sparkman volleyball team, on her feelings on senior player Cassie Reasner who already committed to sign a college scholarship with the University of Kentucky to play softball. “She could have...
Alabama Football: Not perfect against Hogs a good thing
What happened in Fayetteville was far from perfect. An already injury-weakened Alabama football team lost Bryce Young and Brian Branch during the game. Their availability for the Texas A&M game is not known. Against Arkansas, the Crimson Tide made mental errors that fed Arkansas possessions. Errors in special teams were...
WAFF
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
WAFF
Marshall County drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday. The drive-thru will be open at the health department from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. All ages six months and older will be eligible for a vaccine. Take proof of insurance...
WAAY-TV
What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes
Residents near Redstone Arsenal are voicing concerns over large explosions shaking the entire neighborhood. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes. "So the last two weeks, every day about 2 to 3 times a day there's a large explosion," said Mike, who...
WAFF
Athens man charged for allegedly burning child with cigarette
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse. Bobby Lee Moss, 23 is accused of burning a five-year-old child twice on the inside of their left arm with a cigarette on Aug. 5. On Sunday night, Moss made...
