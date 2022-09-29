HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week had a lot of anticipation heading into the match-up, and the game that unfolded did not disappoint. Prior to the game, both Muscle Shoals and Hartselle were undefeated in Class 6A Region 7. They were in a three-way tie for first in their region alongside Decatur, but Hartselle snapped the Trojans’ perfect record, securing the 29-26 win.

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO