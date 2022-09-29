Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
Second arrest made in fatal overdose
A 17-year-old died of an overdose, and now two people have been booked with murder, accused of getting the drugs to the teenager.
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for obstructing traffic
At about 10 p.m. Thursday evening, a Ruston police officer was informed by a motorist that a man was running into traffic swinging his hands at vehicles at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 33 and the South Service Road. When the officer responded to the scene he found Justin Hebert,...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High students released after five-hour lockdown; one arrest made for terrorizing
A social media post threatening to kill students and staff members at Lafayette High School resulted in a five-hour lockdown and one arrest, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department. It also resulted in worried parents, many of whom lined Congress Street for hours, praying and texting with...
theadvocate.com
Leaked informants, tipping off suspects: Inside allegations against arrested Baton Rouge cop
After Baton Rouge Police brass announced in August that they had arrested two of the department’s own officers, allegations against one of the cops amounted to what a policing expert called one of law enforcement's “cardinal sins.”. The former officer, Richmond Barrow, is accused of leaking information in...
L'Observateur
VILLE PLATTE MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, AGGRAVATED ARSON
EVANGELINE PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a Ville Platte man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home where four people, some of who were his relatives, were sleeping inside. Rusty Gautreaux, 31, was booked...
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least two people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Zachary Alexis, 23, 16111 Acadia Drive, Prairieville, third-offense DWI. Joshua Thomas,...
kalb.com
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Louisiana man and seizure of Xanax
BAYOU L’OURSE , La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop after witnessing a traffic violation on Thursday. That traffic stop led to the arrest of Armand Marquis Madison, 25, of Napoleonville. The deputy questioned Madison who was the driver of...
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
Jury convicts New Iberia man for attacking and threatening to kill girlfriend
After several hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a New Iberia man was convicted for several violent offenses by a St. Landry Parish jury.
Sunday night crash in Jeff Davis claims life of Oakdale man
The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the pick-up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Lafayette After Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Victim
Authorities in Vermilion Parish say Lafayette Police have arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to a man who later died from them.
Fentanyl related death leads to arrest in Lafayette Parish
An arrest was made after a man died in Maurice from using drugs laced with fentanyl.
Lafayette Police investigating major crash on I-10
Lafayette police said the crash took place Monday, October 3, 2022. Four vehicle are said to be involved in the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
Hit-and-run deaths have the St. Maritn Parish Sheriff asking for more from his deputies.
