Dane County Executive Parisi unveils $834 million budget for 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi outlined his 2023 budget Monday. The $834 million plan includes funding to continue some county programs and expand others. “We will continue to respond to the moment and do all we can for the well-being of all in our community,” Parisi said. “My 2023 budget continues progressive investments in our quality of life and pairs them with visionary approaches to confronting our challenges.”
AARP kicks off Pedestrian Safety Month
MADISON, Wis. — AARP kicked off Pedestrian Safety Month at Madison West High School Monday with an event aimed at making people move their feet. AARP joined with Jonathon Stalls, the founder of Walk2Connect and Pedestrian Dignity, on the “Pedestrian Dignity Experience” to stress the importance of safety to reduce injuries.
Sauk Prairie students get hands-on lesson Ho-Chunk culture
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – As students at Tower Rock Elementary put together the final pieces to their very own Ciporoke Friday afternoon, teachers hoped it would be a lesson on Native American culture the kids wouldn’t soon forget. Ciporke is the Ho-Chunk word for house and Lightning...
Former Madison City Attorney Michael May passes away, mayor’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — Former Madison City Attorney Michael May has passed away, according to the mayor’s office. May was appointed as city attorney by Mayor Dave Cieslewicz in 2004 and was reappointed by Mayor Paul Soglin and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway before he retired in May 2020. The mayor’s...
Hundreds walk in Madison to end Alzheimer’s disease
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people gathered in Madison Sunday to walk to end Alzheimer’s disease. The walk, which spanned about two miles, began and ended at Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Wisconsin first lady Kathy Evers was on hand to speak about her efforts to help the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
City of Galena To Hold Open Burn Periods
The City of Galena will hold its final open burn period later this fall, with plans to offer periodic free pickup of yard waste instead of permitting the burn. Galena City Council members has approved a five-day open burn, which will take place from November 3rd to November 7th, with rain dates of November 10th to November 14th.
Fatal Tractor Rollover Accident in Dubuque County
The driver of a tractor died from injuries sustained when it rolled over Sunday in the Sherrill area. The name of the person who died has not been released yet. The accident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Hammerand Road. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department reports that a tractor rolled over, pinning its driver. The driver was extricated, taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later pronounced dead. An investigation into the accident is in progress.
Wisconsin Singers to return to Shannon Hall with ‘Something’s Coming!’
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Singers return to the stage next month for their 55th season. The group will have two shows at Shannon Hall on November 18 and 19, featuring 90 minutes of pop, jazz, rock and Broadway music. This year’s show is entitled Something’s Coming!, and features...
UWPD: 11 people arrested including six UW students during Badger game
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police made more arrests during Saturday’s football game than the Badgers had total rushing yards. And the police made 11 arrests. Police cited and ejected 10 people for underage alcohol possession and one person for trespassing during Wisconsin’s game against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. In addition, nine people were ejected but not cited.
Grantland Theatre in Lancaster Re-opens
The Grantland Theatre in Lancaster has re-opened after closing for mold removal and cleanup. The movie theatre reopened Tuesday after being closed for two weeks. The one-screen theater returned with a 7 p.m. showing of “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson said the theater was temporarily closed after mold was found in the city-owned building. A report says the repairs and cleaning cost the city around $23,000. Carlson said a malfunction with one of the building’s recirculation fans led to a buildup of high humidity and low circulation, which created the growth of mold and mildew.
Woman To Plead Guilty For False Statements In Gun Purchase
A woman plans to plead guilty in federal court to making false statements while purchasing a gun one day before it was recovered following a Dubuque shooting. 30 year old Elisabeth Kress, is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. The charge stems from a firearm found following a shooting on July 19th on Jackson Street in Dubuque. According to reports, 48 year old Brian Beaver of Dubuque was shot and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released. A plea hearing for Kress has been set for October 12th.
Paul Chryst Fired: Students, family friend react to first UW football coach fired since 1989
MADISON, Wis. — The sudden ouster of Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst on Sunday has left fans divided, with some saying the move was the right one while others say it feels disrespectful. Chryst’s removal marked the program’s first firing since 1989. His 67-21 record gave him...
Report: Chryst to receive reduced $11M buyout following firing
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst will reportedly receive a reduced $11 million buyout following his sudden firing over the weekend. ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, who first broke the news of Chryst’s ouster Sunday evening, said the now-former coach will get the buyout to be paid no later than Feb. 1. The money, Rittenberg tweeted, will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation.
Two Vehicle Crash In Darlington Township
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway E in Darlington Township Saturday around 8:45am. 61 year old Theresa O’Brien of Darlington was traveling on County Highway E when she crossed over the center line, striking an oncoming vehicle driven by 17 year old Levi Carter of Mineral Point. The Darlington Fire Department, Lafayette County EMS and Darlington Police Department assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. O’Brien was cited for Texting while Driving.
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide held on $1M bond
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with shooting and killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year finally made his initial appearance in Dane County court on Monday. Jeremiah Cain, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke.
Wheeler, Harvey earn weekly honors
MADISON, Wis. — Two Badgers are being recognized for their play in Wisconsin’s home opener series with Lindenwood last week. Maddi Wheeler is named the WCHA Forward of the week after totaling seven points in the series. And Caroline Harvey earned Rookie of the Week as she had five assists during game two with the Lions. These conference honors are the first for Wheeler and Harvey,
Drug Arrest Made Of Milwaukee Man in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 near the Village of Cobb Sunday around 6:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by a City of Dodgeville Police Officer made a stop of the vehicle and driver on King Street in Dodgeville. As a result, 44 year old Andrew Kapfenstein of Milwaukee was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC. Kapfenstein was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack
MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
