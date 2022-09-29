A woman plans to plead guilty in federal court to making false statements while purchasing a gun one day before it was recovered following a Dubuque shooting. 30 year old Elisabeth Kress, is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. The charge stems from a firearm found following a shooting on July 19th on Jackson Street in Dubuque. According to reports, 48 year old Brian Beaver of Dubuque was shot and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released. A plea hearing for Kress has been set for October 12th.

