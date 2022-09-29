Read full article on original website
Paris joins in TV boycott of World Cup games from Qatar
The city of Paris has decided against broadcasting World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar
Former F1 Racing Executive and British Businesswoman Claire Williams Headlines Varicent Elevate Event
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Varicent, an industry-leading SaaS company, is proud to announce former Formula 1 (F1) executive Claire Williams will headline its second annual European event, Varicent Elevate. The one-day, in-person event will be held on 20 October 2022 at The Langham Hotel in London. It is a free event where attendees can learn insights and solutions to transform their go-to-market strategies in changing environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005107/en/ Claire Williams Headlines Varicent Elevate
Brutally unfair as it would be, Steve Cooper looks set for Nottingham Forest sack
It transpired that Steve Cooper could not even win the sack race in the Midlands. Leicester City against Nottingham Forest had the air of El Sackico, the shootout to avoid the firing squad, but, with the stealth of a man who often went unnoticed, Bruno Lage contrived to collect his P45 before either Brendan Rodgers or Cooper could.A reprieve for Rodgers, courtesy of a 4-0 rout, may assume terminal proportions for Cooper, more because of the climate around Forest than the crime of propping up the top flight. Cooper’s downcast reaction gave the impression he fears the worst. Taking...
Is Liverpool vs Rangers on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Liverpool’s inconsistency this season already looks to be costing them a shot at the title, but in Europe they’ll still be among the feared sides in the knockouts - if they can get through Group A.That’s far from assured, but back-to-back wins over Rangers would take them a huge step towards doing so. The first of those encounters is on Tuedsay night at Anfield.A defeat and a win so far in the Champions League, the latter thanks to a last-minute goal from Joel Matip against Ajax, means the Reds are still in the hunt for a top-two spot even if...
