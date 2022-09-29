Reggie Bush gets candid on life in the spotlight: ‘Can be toxic’

Reggie Bush may have been viewed in the 2000s as an athlete who appeared to have it all, but on the inside the former NFL running back felt “broken” spiritually.

While appearing this week on the “I Am Athlete” podcast , the now-37-year-old Bush elaborated on life in the public eye, which included his college years at USC, the NFL and his high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian.

“At that time period, when I’m deeply immersed into Hollywood ’cause of who I’m dating and stuff like that, that was not the best time for me because I was hurting on the inside,” Bush said.

Reggie Bush holds the Heisman Trophy in Dec. 2005. WireImage

The 2005 Heisman Trophy winner, Bush was selected second overall by the Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft. That same year, however, he came under fire as reports alleged Bush and his family were in violation of NCAA rules for accepting gifts. Bush, who was forced to return his Heisman Trophy , noted the four-year ordeal took a toll on him.

“When you go through trauma — it can be in a relationship level, it can be football, it can be anything — but when you go through the trauma, how you deal with that trauma, I think, is the next step,” he said. “A lot of us don’t deal with our trauma in the right way, a lot of us internalize it, especially when you’ve got a lot of money, you’re young, and maybe don’t have a ton of guidance. That can be toxic.”

Bush, who said the Heisman situation affected his early years in the league, wasn’t focused on “bettering” himself and instead turned to partying.

Reggie Bush with then-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, in March 2009. Getty Images

Running back Reggie Bush plays for the Saints in Dec. 2009. Getty Images

“There was a lot of summers I felt like I wasted time. I felt like there was summers, there was times where I was just wasting time, and I should’ve been putting more into my craft, more into the sport, giving back more into just my body. Because at some point, our bodies start to fail us in this sport,” Bush said.

“For me, I think going through the Hollywood portion of that and being deeply immersed in that while I was still spiritually broken on the inside was toxic for me.”

Bush played in New Orleans for five years before landing in Miami in 2010. From there, he bounced around to Detroit, San Francisco and Buffalo before calling it a career in 2017.

Off the field, Bush — who split from Kardashian in 2009 after two years of dating — has been married to wife Lilit since 2014. The couple has three kids together.