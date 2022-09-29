ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA’s LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love are buying a pro pickleball team

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10S19u_0iFf95Gv00

(NEXSTAR) – Between them, Lebron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love have nine NBA championships, over 43 years in the league, and a net worth of more than $1 billion. Now, they’ll be able to add a new venture to their resumes: owners of a Major League Pickleball team.

Yes, pickleball. It’s one of the fastest-growing rec sports in the country, with courts and rivalries appearing from California to New York and everywhere in between. Some people are taking the sport so seriously they’ve been arrested over it .

If you aren’t familiar with the phenomenon, pickleball’s origins date back to the 1960s in the state of Washington, Chuck Menke, the chief marketing officer for USA Pickleball told Nexstar’s KSWB . Pickleball is similar to tennis, but plays on a smaller court with a ball similar to a wiffle ball and paddles slightly larger than those used in ping pong.

NFL announces 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer

You won’t just find a pickleball court at a recreation area or gym near you. There are professional players competing in the sport, including at the upcoming USA Pickleball National Championships in November, which will be held near Palm Springs, California.

There are currently 12 teams within Major League Pickleball, but the league says it will soon expand to 16 teams. Next year, players will be able to compete in six tournaments throughout the U.S. with the chance to take home more than $2 million.

On Wednesday, MLP announced a new ownership group that will join already-existing team owners, which include former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry.

In addition to James, Green and Love, members from companies founded by James comprise the new ownership group.

IRS failed to send child tax credit to millions: audit

MLP founder Steven Kuhn said in a press release Thursday that the group “will significantly help us with our goal to reach 40 million pickleball players by 2030.”

Additional pickleball team owners are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, according to MLP.

Last year, James gained an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Roush Fenway Racing, and a regional sports network when he became a partner with Fenway Sports Group, ESPN reports . He has also expressed interest in owning an NBA team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
WGN Radio

Immigration, border security dominated Texas governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — Border security and immigration issues dominated the Texas gubernatorial debate on Friday night between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent former Congressman Beto O’Rourke that was held on the South Texas border. For 12 minutes, the candidates bantered on immigration topics ranging from busing migrants to northern cities, […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Pickleball#Nexstar#Kswb
WGN Radio

Biden has tried to rebuild the refugee system. This year will test that

President Biden has again set an ambitious goal for welcoming 125,000 refugees into the U.S. this fiscal year, a benchmark that would require processing about 100,000 more people than last year. The Biden administration has sought to be a foil to his predecessor when it comes to refugees after then-President Trump brought refugee processing down […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
IRS
WGN Radio

Trump objects to DOJ’s request to expedite special master appeal

Former President Trump on Monday objected to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) request to expedite its appeal in the special master case regarding documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. The Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the DOJ last month when it partially stayed a lower court’s ruling, allowing the department to continue […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

Cheney rips Trump ‘death wish’ comments against McConnell: ‘Absolutely despicable, racist attack’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday ripped former President Trump’s recent remarks saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “death wish,” calling the comments against McConnell and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, an “absolutely despicable, racist attack.” Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy