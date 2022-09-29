Lee: Tennessee will speed hiring in labs, aims to push through backlog of rape kits

Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday plans to hire 25 new forensic scientists, lab technicians, and administrative support personnel, aiming to address a significant sexual assault kit backlog issue in Tennessee's state crime labs.

The positions are in addition to 25 new forensic lab jobs funded in the 2022-2023 state budget, which the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is actively hiring to fill. Training for forensic lab jobs can take up to 18 months, though TBI announced additional steps on Thursday aimed at reducing backlog issues while hiring takes place.

The new positions, which Lee announced alongside Republican legislative leadership, will be folded into the upcoming 2023-2024 budget.

TBI will also receive a $2.9 million federal grant to address the issue, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Memphis, announced Thursday.

“For some crime victims, this funding comes too late, but it is essential to perform timely DNA sample testing if justice is to be done," Cohen said.

Evidence testing delays, a longstanding issue in Tennessee, sparked renewed concern this month after a suspect in a high-profile Memphis killing was linked to a 2021 rape via a sexual assault kit that sat untested in a Jackson crime lab for nearly a year.

Cleotha Henderson now faces charges in the kidnapping and death of Eliza Fletcher and in the 2021 sexual assault case, where the testing results arrived just days before Henderson allegedly kidnapped Fletcher in early September.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime labs take more than 34 weeks, on average, to process sex offense evidence, a Tennessean analysis of state data found. At the Jackson lab, staffed by just three scientists this summer, average turnaround times increased to nearly 49 weeks in July and August.

TBI Director David Rausch said funding the new positions this year will help speed up training, bringing people on sooner and expediting the process of testing backlogged kits.

Rausch also said TBI plans to outsource eligible evidence to private labs for testing, provide more overtime to current scientists, expand operations to include weekends and contract with retired employees to assist in training in an effort to reduce turnaround times.

"We’re confident these steps will bring us closer to more efficient turnaround times and put us in a position, within the next year, to be closer to our goal of 8 to 12 weeks for all evidence," Rausch said.

Jackson lab highest caseload

The Jackson lab reported the highest average month-to-month caseload in the past year, averaging nearly 350 pending sexual offense evidence requests per month. Lab scientists also handle evidence for other violent and nonviolent crimes, in addition to other administrative duties.

By comparison, Nashville averaged 181 pending sex offense requests per month over the last year. The Metro Nashville Police Department also operates its own crime lab. In Knoxville, the lab averaged a nearly 37-week turnaround time for sex offense evidence, with an average of 322 average evidence requests per month.

The new positions will add eight employees in Jackson, 11 in Nashville and six in Knoxville.

Lag time central to recent lawsuit

The lag in testing rape kits has also become a central issue in a lawsuit stemming from the charges filed against Henderson in the 2021 case. The lawsuit claims investigators did not take physical evidence from the crime scene when they arrived, failed to expedite processing on the rape kit, did not fix an issue with a line-up that could have identified Henderson and missed a chance to attempt to arrest Henderson, despite having evidence against him.

In budget talks earlier this year, TBI requested funding for 50 new crime lab positions. TBI Communications Director Josh DeVine told The Tennessean earlier this month it was a conservative request, as the department estimated it needed as many as 71 positions to handle lab workloads.

The General Assembly ultimately only granted half of TBI's request at the time.

When asked Thursday if TBI should have been granted the funding when they asked for it initially, Lee said TBI's 2022-2023 budget allocation was the "largest investment" ever made to the department.

"We gave a historic amount of funding last year," Lee said. "We wanted to see what the process would be for filling those, and they've shown that they are capable of filling the positions."

Lee said Thursday TBI will use existing resources in the meantime to get the ball rolling on the new positions. The Tennessean has requested further information from TBI about how existing resources would be allocated for the positions.

