Only rain will fully clear Louisville of that rotten smell, but city trying to lessen odor

By Connor Giffin, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago
When a wave of sewage stench permeated Louisville this week, the Metropolitan Sewer District said rain was the solution.

But a look at the forecast looked unfavorably gorgeous — nothing but clear skies and temperate highs for the days to come.

So, MSD turned to another source of water, naturally: the Louisville Water Co.

The water utility opened up dozens of hydrants around town Thursday, sending a deluge into the city's catch basins and sewer lines.

A lack of rain created the stink that has plagued Louisville this week, according to MSD, because dry sewage moves through the system undiluted, slowing it down and producing a worse smell for residents.

Louisville Water Co. needed to test its hydrants anyway, as it has about 24,000 to maintain. Josh Bridges, a worker with the water company, said Thursday afternoon he had been out all morning flushing hydrants into the sewers.

On a corner across the street from Chickasaw Park on Thursday, Bridges cranked open an orange hydrant, sending gallons of water into a parched catch basin only a few feet away. That water will help dilute sewage in the lines, keeping it moving faster to the treatment plant and reducing the smell.

Sheryl Lauder, spokesperson for MSD, said there were at least 30 locations on their list, and that many were in the West End.

Smell complaints to MSD and the Air Pollution Control District spiked this week over the smell, particularly in the West End and downtown.

Already, Thursday, smell complaints have declined drastically, according to MSD. As of 3 p.m., the district had received 13 complaints, after receiving 165 over the last three days.

Lauder again emphasized the importance of residents reporting sewer smell problems to MSD, so the district knows where work is needed.

While dialing 311 is one easy way to report smells, she said MSD will see complaints faster by calling them at 502-540-6000, submitting complaints directly to the district's online portal, or using the Smell MyCity app.

Connor Giffin is an environmental reporter for The Courier Journal and a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. He can be reached at cgiffin@gannett.com or on Twitter @giffin_connor.

