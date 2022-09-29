Read full article on original website
Related
Beaufort Police reporting dock closure
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
wtoc.com
3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caution tape remains up in parts of a Richmond Hill travel center just off Interstate 95. This after an early morning fire over the weekend forced three businesses to temporarily close their doors. The Richmond Hill Fire Department says there is extensive damage in the back...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
wtoc.com
Police respond to crash involving pedestrian at Abercorn, White Bluff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. According to police, the crash involved serious injuries. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
wtoc.com
Online map problems fixed in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Initially, some public facilities in Beaufort County couldn’t get addressed correctly and people in certain areas were having trouble getting everything from packages to pizza. Now though... “Pizza hut, on the money now.”. A few weeks back, state road signs were causing confusion across...
wtoc.com
Talmadge Bridge closed, traffic rerouted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions, according to Savannah police.
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wtoc.com
Beaufort experiencing softer storm impact from Ian
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - For the most part, Ian didn’t leave much of a lasting impact in Beaufort. City officials say outside of a tree falling on a vacant home, there isn’t much damage to speak of. Beaufort feels little impact from Ian, minimal damage reported by Beaufort...
WTGS
Pedestrian injured after crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday. According to Savannah Police, the crash happened at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. One was seriously injured. Several lanes in the area are closed while the department's Traffic Investigation Unit investigates the crash.
wtoc.com
4 people displaced following kitchen fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people were displaced after a kitchen fire Sunday. The Savannah Fire Department put out the fire in the Kensington Park Neighborhood at 5:27 p.m. Firefighters discovered smoke streaming from a single story residence. A fire on the stove extended to the cabinets then spread to the attic.
wtoc.com
Hinesville woman killed in head-on-collision in Long Co.
LONG CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville woman was killed after a head-on-collision Saturday night in Long County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 71-year-old Linda Malone was as traveling on Arnall Drive when she was hit head-on by a 28-year-old Ludowici man driving a pickup truck as they both approached Godfrey Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
Crews responding to structure fire in Downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding Monday afternoon to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston. According to dispatch, the call came in at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. By 3:30 p.m., the fire was out. The impacted structures appeared to be two two-story homes...
WTGS
Talmadge Bridge closed as police assist person in distress
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while Savannah Police assist a person in distress. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and take Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure.
beaufortcountysc.gov
Hurricane Ian Updates on Beaufort County Operations and Services
Current status and updates on County operations and services during Hurricane Ian:. Beaufort County Public Works Command Center (PWCC) was partially activated at 1600 hrs. on 9/29/22. Beaufort County ESF-3/14 at EOC was activated at 1800 hrs. on 9/29/22. Public works has two debris crews (5 people per crew) and...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office held a news conference earlier in the day. Right now out on Coligny Beach, we’re mainly looking at increasing winds. There are choppy conditions out there in the surf and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is just trying to keep people safe as the possibility of these conditions getting worse continues in the next 24 to 48 hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Man indicted for deadly Broughton Street shooting in May; got plea deal for previous shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted a man on murder charges after police say he shot two people in downtown Savannah. Rashad Williams, 26, faces nine felony charges, including malice murder. The charges are in connection to a May 8 shooting at Broughton and Bull streets.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill Popeyes damaged in early morning fire, multiple agencies respond
Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Three businesses in Richmond Hill will be closed for the time being an early morning fire forcing them to shut their doors. Emergency crews were battling a blaze all morning here at the Popeyes, Fuddruckers, and TA Travel Center off of I-95 and Coastal Highway. Richmond Hill Fire was the responding agency, and they say as soon as soon as they got on scene, they knew they were going to have to call in some other agencies for help.
Weekend residential fire displaces 4 in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) battled a structural fire that started in a home on the 500 block of E. Hall Street on Saturday. According to the Fire Department, the blaze appeared to have originated in an upstairs unit of the multi-family, residential structure, a little after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. […]
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
Comments / 0