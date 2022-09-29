ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police reporting dock closure

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caution tape remains up in parts of a Richmond Hill travel center just off Interstate 95. This after an early morning fire over the weekend forced three businesses to temporarily close their doors. The Richmond Hill Fire Department says there is extensive damage in the back...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Government
WCBD Count on 2

When will my yard debris be picked up?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Online map problems fixed in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Initially, some public facilities in Beaufort County couldn’t get addressed correctly and people in certain areas were having trouble getting everything from packages to pizza. Now though... “Pizza hut, on the money now.”. A few weeks back, state road signs were causing confusion across...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort experiencing softer storm impact from Ian

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - For the most part, Ian didn’t leave much of a lasting impact in Beaufort. City officials say outside of a tree falling on a vacant home, there isn’t much damage to speak of. Beaufort feels little impact from Ian, minimal damage reported by Beaufort...
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

Pedestrian injured after crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday. According to Savannah Police, the crash happened at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. One was seriously injured. Several lanes in the area are closed while the department's Traffic Investigation Unit investigates the crash.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

4 people displaced following kitchen fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people were displaced after a kitchen fire Sunday. The Savannah Fire Department put out the fire in the Kensington Park Neighborhood at 5:27 p.m. Firefighters discovered smoke streaming from a single story residence. A fire on the stove extended to the cabinets then spread to the attic.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville woman killed in head-on-collision in Long Co.

LONG CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville woman was killed after a head-on-collision Saturday night in Long County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 71-year-old Linda Malone was as traveling on Arnall Drive when she was hit head-on by a 28-year-old Ludowici man driving a pickup truck as they both approached Godfrey Road.
HINESVILLE, GA
counton2.com

Crews responding to structure fire in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding Monday afternoon to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston. According to dispatch, the call came in at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. By 3:30 p.m., the fire was out. The impacted structures appeared to be two two-story homes...
CHARLESTON, SC
beaufortcountysc.gov

Hurricane Ian Updates on Beaufort County Operations and Services

Current status and updates on County operations and services during Hurricane Ian:. Beaufort County Public Works Command Center (PWCC) was partially activated at 1600 hrs. on 9/29/22. Beaufort County ESF-3/14 at EOC was activated at 1800 hrs. on 9/29/22. Public works has two debris crews (5 people per crew) and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office held a news conference earlier in the day. Right now out on Coligny Beach, we’re mainly looking at increasing winds. There are choppy conditions out there in the surf and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is just trying to keep people safe as the possibility of these conditions getting worse continues in the next 24 to 48 hours.
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill Popeyes damaged in early morning fire, multiple agencies respond

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Three businesses in Richmond Hill will be closed for the time being an early morning fire forcing them to shut their doors. Emergency crews were battling a blaze all morning here at the Popeyes, Fuddruckers, and TA Travel Center off of I-95 and Coastal Highway. Richmond Hill Fire was the responding agency, and they say as soon as soon as they got on scene, they knew they were going to have to call in some other agencies for help.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Weekend residential fire displaces 4 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) battled a structural fire that started in a home on the 500 block of E. Hall Street on Saturday. According to the Fire Department, the blaze appeared to have originated in an upstairs unit of the multi-family, residential structure, a little after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others.  Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]

