Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
WTGS
Four displaced after kitchen fire in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a Sunday evening kitchen fire in the Kensington Park Neighborhood that displaced four people. At 5:27 p.m., Sunday, Savannah Firefighters were dispatched to the report of a fire in the 1100 Block of Althea Parkway. Engine 1 was first on the scene.
WTGS
Savannah Police activating school zone cameras effective this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced it will be activating speed-zone cameras for several school zones across the city, starting this week. Police said cameras will go into effect on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the following schools:. Garrison School of the Arts. Largo-Tibet Elementary. Myers Middle...
WTGS
Talmadge Bridge closed as police assist person in distress
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while Savannah Police assist a person in distress. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and take Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure.
WTGS
Savannah Hispanic business owner reflects on journey thus far
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Madai Rodriguez, the owner of Katrina's Mexican Grill and Patron Bar and Grill, traveled to the United States from Mexico when she was 17 years old, leaving her friends, family, and former life. She said she left to pursue her dreams of owning her own...
WTGS
Fire crews working to put out two-story home fire in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Firefighters discovered a plume of heavy smoke and flames flowing from the second-floor unit of a two-story, multi-family, residential structure. The fire extended throughout the second-story residence and burned through the floor, into the unit below. Firefighters extinguished the second-story residence and prevented the flames...
WTGS
'Love extravagantly:' LDSS hosts 17th annual Buddy Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The sun came out on Saturday just in time for the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s 17th Annual Buddy Walk at Forsyth Park in Savannah. The Buddy Walk is an annual event to celebrate people impacted by down syndrome and to raise money for the LDSS. Saturday's walk was the first in-person event since the pandemic started.
WTGS
Local animal rescue encourages pet adoption, fostering
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Dogtoberfest, a fun-filled event for dogs and their owners hosted by Woof Gang Bakery, took place at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler on Sunday. For those who didn’t have a furry friend to bring along, many dogs at the event were up for adoption.
WTGS
Chatham County DA partners with Justice Innovation Lab for prosecutorial record review
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Representatives with the Chatham County District Attorney's Office (CCDAO) said they are partnering with the Justice Innovation Lab (JIL) to review and improve the office's criminal justice enforcement. CCDAO officials said the JIL team will analyze records from the DA’s office dating back to...
WTGS
Meet the candidates: Georgia Senate District 1 & House District 164
Coastal Georgia (WTGS) — As the November election gets closer, voters in Coastal Georgia heard from candidates running for office. The League of Woman Voters of Coastal Georgia held a candidates forum, Monday night, that included candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164. Incumbent Ben...
WTGS
SCORE BizPitch applications due for Savannah startups
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — SCORE Savannah extended the application deadline for the 5th annual BizPitch event until Wednesday, Oct. 5, at midnight. Michael Siegel, vice chair of SCORE Savannah, said this event is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn from successful businessmen and women. According to Siegel, BizPitch has helped 29 entrepreneurs launch businesses since the first competition in 2018.
WTGS
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Georgia Southern over weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Southern reported an armed robbery on the Statesboro Campus Saturday evening. Police said the robbery happened around 8:15 p.m. at Southern Courtyard. Witnesses described three male suspects heading in the direction of the University Villas construction site. One suspect is in custody and police...
WTGS
Hinesville woman killed in 2-car crash in Long County
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A Hinesville woman was killed Saturday night in a two-car crash when her vehicle was struck head-on. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Sgt. David Laff of post 11 in Hinesville, the woman identified as Linda Joy Malone, 71 was traveling on Arnall Drive in a Chevy Equinox when she was hit head-on by a 28-year-old Ludowici man operating a Chevy Silverado who failed to maintain his lane as they approached Godfrey Road SE.
WTGS
SCAD Film Festival releases schedule, lineup
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah College of Art and Design will host its 25th Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 22-29, which released its schedule and line-up on Monday. The festival will screen 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts,...
WTGS
FOX 28 to broadcast debate between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — FOX 28 will broadcast a debate between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Both campaigns have confirmed their participation in the live debate in Savannah hosted by Nexstar Media Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group and FOX 28 are partnering with Nexstar Media Group to broadcast the debate in Coastal Georgia.
