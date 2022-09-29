SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The sun came out on Saturday just in time for the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s 17th Annual Buddy Walk at Forsyth Park in Savannah. The Buddy Walk is an annual event to celebrate people impacted by down syndrome and to raise money for the LDSS. Saturday's walk was the first in-person event since the pandemic started.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO