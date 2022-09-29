Read full article on original website
Be spirited away by Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in November
ANN ARBOR – On Nov. 19 and 20, the Michigan Theater will be turned into a fantasy wonderland inspired by the music of famed animation group, Studio Ghibli. Conductor Wilbur Lin will lead Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra through two family-friendly concerts celebrating the soundtracks of three films, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.
Check out the latest music from this local rocker
For Music Monday, we are rocking out with someone who has been playing in Detroit for years. Tino G’s Dumpster Machine joined “Live in the D” co-host Tati Amare ahead of a show at Hotel Royal Oak this weekend. “GTO” is the band’s newest CD release and...
Get chased by zombies in the Arb in Ann Arbor this Halloween season
ANN ARBOR – The Zombie Run at Nichols Arboretum is back this year -- and get ready to run for your lives. Zombies will infest the Arb on the eve of Oct. 21. Runners will wear flag football belts that act as “lives” that zombies will try to steal. Any flags left over once you’ve completed the course can be turned in for raffle tickets for a number of prizes from local businesses.
2022 Komen Race for the Cure takes place on Belle Isle
DETROIT – The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure has been held Detroit since the mid-1990s. For the first time ever, the race was hosted on Belle Isle on Sunday. Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their loved ones took over beautiful Belle Isle on Sunday, raising money to help find a cure.
Ann Arbor announces new, unified brand for its water services
ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has announced Ann Arbor Water as its new brand for city water services. Until now, the city had three individual teams working independently on drinking water, wastewater recovery and stormwater management. Now, the three groups will work in close coordination under the same umbrella.
I-94 in Detroit to reopen on Tuesday after successful bridge work
DETROIT – A stretch of I-94 in Detroit will reopen on Tuesday after a multi-day closure for work on the newly constructed Second Avenue bridge. MDOT says the freeway will reopen in Detroit on Tuesday at 4 a.m. after five days of work. Upon reopening the freeway, crews will...
Detroit Sports Logo Bracket: Vote for your favorites in Round 1
Which one of Detroit’s iconic sports logos is the best of the best?. We’ve got so much sports history in Detroit with four longtime professional teams. With history comes logos -- lots of them. Some were awesome, some were terrible and some were lost in the abyss of sports history.
Morning 4: Detroit man fires shots into Bloomfield Township restaurant where he worked, kills self -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself. An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before...
Another chilly night ahead for Metro Detroit -- here’s when temps will start to warm up again
DETROIT – There’s no frost advisory Monday night, and temperatures are expected to stay around 42 degrees in Detroit -- the upper 30s in the suburbs. Tuesday looks picture perfect, with sunshine beaming through the changing leaves. Highs above normal, around 70 degrees. Get out and enjoy Wednesday...
What we learned at Iowa: Michigan football has last year’s potential, with smaller margin of error
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan football team finally had a chance to justify its top-five ranking this weekend, and that’s exactly what it did, dominating Iowa at the always-dangerous Kinnick Stadium. For the past month, the college football world has lumped the Wolverines into the second tier...
2 drivers injured in overnight crash on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Two drivers were injured overnight in a crash on Detroit’s west side. The crash happened around 1:55 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) at Joy and Greenfield roads. Officials said two drivers were injured. A woman in her 20s driving a Dodge Caravan is in critical condition, and a woman in her 30s driving a 2006 Buick is stable.
Morris, Okie dominate Iowa in first road test, snap 4 game losing streak at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa. – It was the first big road test for the Michigan Wolverines, and they looked well prepared as the men in maize took down the Iowa Hawkeyes 27-14, thanks to the play of Mike Morris and Eyabi Okie. Wolverines defense. The Wolverines got a huge fourth-down...
Corum, McCarthy lead No. 4 Michigan past Iowa, 27-14
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Michigan was ready to play at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, right down to the pink towels. The No. 4 Wolverines knew that five of the last six top 5 teams who played at the Hawkeyes' home were beaten. Michigan was prepared. Michigan scored on four...
Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire overnight in a field. The discovery was made around 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street, which is northeast of Oakland Avenue and East McNichols Road. Firefighters said they...
Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before taking his own life later the same day. UPDATE: Police identify employee suspected in shooting. Police were called to Steve’s Deli on Telegraph Road, near West Maple Road, at...
Dearborn parents charged with physically abusing weeks-old daughter, leaving her hospitalized
DEARBORN, Mich. – A mother and father from Dearborn have been charged with physically abusing their infant daughter after she was taken to the hospital with bruises all over her body. Officials said a 6- or 7-week old girl was brought to a pediatrician’s office in the 2800 block...
Ann Arbor law enforcement, county prosecutor’s office hosting 5K run to benefit SafeHouse Center
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety & Security, the Ann Arbor Police Department and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office are hosting a 5K run on Oct. 22 to highlight the prevalence of domestic violence. The law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office partner...
Detroit police fatally shoot man after mental health call
DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man. That’s when the man was shot and killed.
Man hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Canton Township. The incident occurred on Michigan Avenue near I-275 Monday night. The adult male was crossing the street in the dark when the suspect driving a silver vehicle struck the man and killed him instantly.
Nurses, University of Michigan ratify new contract after months of negotiations
ANN ARBOR – Nurses at the University of Michigan voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying a contract reached with the university after three months of negotiations. Since July 1, nurses have been working without a contract, holding demonstrations and threatening a work stoppage over alleged unfair labor practices. The...
