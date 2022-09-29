ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Be spirited away by Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in November

ANN ARBOR – On Nov. 19 and 20, the Michigan Theater will be turned into a fantasy wonderland inspired by the music of famed animation group, Studio Ghibli. Conductor Wilbur Lin will lead Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra through two family-friendly concerts celebrating the soundtracks of three films, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out the latest music from this local rocker

For Music Monday, we are rocking out with someone who has been playing in Detroit for years. Tino G’s Dumpster Machine joined “Live in the D” co-host Tati Amare ahead of a show at Hotel Royal Oak this weekend. “GTO” is the band’s newest CD release and...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get chased by zombies in the Arb in Ann Arbor this Halloween season

ANN ARBOR – The Zombie Run at Nichols Arboretum is back this year -- and get ready to run for your lives. Zombies will infest the Arb on the eve of Oct. 21. Runners will wear flag football belts that act as “lives” that zombies will try to steal. Any flags left over once you’ve completed the course can be turned in for raffle tickets for a number of prizes from local businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2022 Komen Race for the Cure takes place on Belle Isle

DETROIT – The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure has been held Detroit since the mid-1990s. For the first time ever, the race was hosted on Belle Isle on Sunday. Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their loved ones took over beautiful Belle Isle on Sunday, raising money to help find a cure.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor announces new, unified brand for its water services

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has announced Ann Arbor Water as its new brand for city water services. Until now, the city had three individual teams working independently on drinking water, wastewater recovery and stormwater management. Now, the three groups will work in close coordination under the same umbrella.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-94 in Detroit to reopen on Tuesday after successful bridge work

DETROIT – A stretch of I-94 in Detroit will reopen on Tuesday after a multi-day closure for work on the newly constructed Second Avenue bridge. MDOT says the freeway will reopen in Detroit on Tuesday at 4 a.m. after five days of work. Upon reopening the freeway, crews will...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Sports Logo Bracket: Vote for your favorites in Round 1

Which one of Detroit’s iconic sports logos is the best of the best?. We’ve got so much sports history in Detroit with four longtime professional teams. With history comes logos -- lots of them. Some were awesome, some were terrible and some were lost in the abyss of sports history.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 drivers injured in overnight crash on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Two drivers were injured overnight in a crash on Detroit’s west side. The crash happened around 1:55 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) at Joy and Greenfield roads. Officials said two drivers were injured. A woman in her 20s driving a Dodge Caravan is in critical condition, and a woman in her 30s driving a 2006 Buick is stable.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Corum, McCarthy lead No. 4 Michigan past Iowa, 27-14

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Michigan was ready to play at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, right down to the pink towels. The No. 4 Wolverines knew that five of the last six top 5 teams who played at the Hawkeyes' home were beaten. Michigan was prepared. Michigan scored on four...
IOWA CITY, IA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire overnight in a field. The discovery was made around 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street, which is northeast of Oakland Avenue and East McNichols Road. Firefighters said they...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police fatally shoot man after mental health call

DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man. That’s when the man was shot and killed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Canton Township. The incident occurred on Michigan Avenue near I-275 Monday night. The adult male was crossing the street in the dark when the suspect driving a silver vehicle struck the man and killed him instantly.
CANTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nurses, University of Michigan ratify new contract after months of negotiations

ANN ARBOR – Nurses at the University of Michigan voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying a contract reached with the university after three months of negotiations. Since July 1, nurses have been working without a contract, holding demonstrations and threatening a work stoppage over alleged unfair labor practices. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI

