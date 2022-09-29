CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
9-5-5
(nine, five, five)
Daily 3 Midday
4-3-2
(four, three, two)
Daily 4
1-8-9-9
(one, eight, nine, nine)
Daily Derby
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:42.93
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 42.93)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000
Fantasy 5
02-23-34-36-38
(two, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
