ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

Daily 3 Midday

4-3-2

(four, three, two)

Daily 4

1-8-9-9

(one, eight, nine, nine)

Daily Derby

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:42.93

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 42.93)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

Fantasy 5

02-23-34-36-38

(two, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the “sideshow” in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said. The disturbances started late Friday as several hundred cars and their occupants met in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Police tried to break up the crowds and drivers sped off, meeting up again at several intersections and industrial parks into Saturday morning. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations. Browett said Reno is just the latest city to see late-night takeovers by auto enthusiasts who ignore law enforcement efforts to stop the illegal and dangerous activity.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
The Associated Press

Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project

ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Estimated
The Associated Press

4 apply for Tennessee circuit court vacancy in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four people have applied for a circuit court vacancy in Tennessee’s 20th Judicial District, which includes Davidson County. The vacancy was created by the Sept. 4 death of Judge Philip E. Smith. The applicants are Nashville attorneys Tusca R.S. Alexis, Audrey Lee Anderson and Stanley A. Kweller; and special master to the 4th Circuit Court in Nashville Stephanie J. Williams. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing Oct. 18 to interview the candidates, the state Supreme Court said. Members of the public may attend the hearing to express any objections to the applicants.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
ONTARIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

West Virginia fall turkey hunting season opens Saturday

FARMINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open Saturday in all 55 counties. The season will last through Oct. 16. It will be extended for an additional week in seven counties from Oct. 24 to 30, and for three additional weeks in 14 counties from Oct. 24 to Nov. 13, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release. Hunters ages 15 and older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license and a form of identification while hunting. Resident landowners hunting on their land do not need a hunting license. The use of electronic calls and bait are prohibited., the statement said. Hunting licenses can be bought at licensing agents across the state or online at WVhunt.com.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Woman convicted of killing a woman to take her unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby. A Bowie County jury in northeast Texas deliberated about an hour before finding Taylor Rene Parker, 29, guilty of the October 2020 murder of Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21, and the abduction of the daughter cut from her womb who later died.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Former police chief in Alabama indicted for excessive force

CITRONELLE, Ala (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Alabama police chief on charges of using excessive force against a man in his custody and trying to mislead state investigators about the assault. The indictment accuses former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris of repeatedly kneeing the man in the abdomen — injuring him — on June 30, 2021, and then giving a misleading statement to state investigators. Norris faces charges of witness tampering and deprivation of rights under color of law. If convicted, Norris could be sentenced up to ten years in prison for the alleged use of force and 20 years in prison for making a misleading statement. It was not immediately known if Norris has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
CITRONELLE, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy