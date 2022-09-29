ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Tony La Russa steps down due to health reasons

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced he is stepping down and will not return for the 2023 season. La Russa had one more year left on his contract. The White Sox announced La Russa would not return to the dugout for the remainder of the 2022 season, leaving the 2023 season in doubt.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How quickly can Brennen Davis help Cubs in 2023?

Many expected top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis to make his big-league debut at some point in 2022 before a back injury sidelined him for most of the summer. Davis returned to the field in early August and finished the season with Triple-A Iowa, which raises the question: How soon will he be able to help the Cubs in 2023?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Hayden Wesneski finishes strong in 'crazy' 2022

CINCINNATI — Who would have believed at this time last year that Hayden Wesneski, an off-the-radar Yankee prospect at high-A when the season began, would be pitching for the Cubs in October right now. “It’s been crazy,” Wesneski said after finishing his debut month with six more impressive innings...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox players show up to TLR's announcement

During Tony La Russa's difficult announcement he will step down from the White Sox manager position for the 2023 season, the players stood in the back of the press room to support him. For that, the White Sox are proud of their support system. "Just so everybody in this room...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to retire

According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will retire on Monday. La Russa had one more year left on his contract. Nightengale reports there are plans for a press conference in Chicago to announce his retirement. Last week the White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video

If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you around and through Wrigley via a drone flyover — capturing the gameday experience from the hours leading up to the first pitch to the Cubs taking the field.
INTERNET
NBC Sports Chicago

Who are the Bears' 5 most recent quarterbacks?

The Chicago Bears have had an abundance of different quarterbacks come take a stab at the franchise's failed lynchpin position. They're not as bad as the Cleveland Browns, who have had 35 different starting quarterbacks since 1999. But, they're still in the midst of attempting to find "the guy." Justin...
CHICAGO, IL
