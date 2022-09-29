Read full article on original website
Contreras soaks in possible last home game with Cubs — again
If you compared Sunday’s Cubs game with that on July 26, the biggest difference probably would be a 30-degree temperature drop. All kidding aside, just like the Cubs’ final home game before the trade deadline, the Wrigley Field faithful showered Willson Contreras with love in what might have been his final home game with the team.
Why Cubs fans should root for Padres to win World Series
The Cubs’ six consecutive wins — and 10 in their last 11 — are as nice as they are meaningless with the calendar flipping to October. But if you’re a Cubs fan there’s a clear rooting interest left in this season. You should be rooting...
Tony La Russa steps down due to health reasons
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced he is stepping down and will not return for the 2023 season. La Russa had one more year left on his contract. The White Sox announced La Russa would not return to the dugout for the remainder of the 2022 season, leaving the 2023 season in doubt.
How quickly can Brennen Davis help Cubs in 2023?
Many expected top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis to make his big-league debut at some point in 2022 before a back injury sidelined him for most of the summer. Davis returned to the field in early August and finished the season with Triple-A Iowa, which raises the question: How soon will he be able to help the Cubs in 2023?
Tony La Russa: 'Our record is proof I didn't do my job'
Amidst Tony La Russa's announcement he will step down as the White Sox manager on Monday, he took the blame for the team's record this season. "I was hired to provide positive difference-making leadership and support. Our record this year is proof I did not do my job," La Russa said on Monday.
Guillen says he 'knows ballclub better' than anyone
Amidst manager Tony La Russa's expected retirement, it begs the question -- who will manage the White Sox next?. A follow-up question to the manager spot could be -- would the Sox be willing to bring back someone who participated in the organization in the past?. The Sox already brought...
The attributes White Sox are looking for in next manager
The answer to that depends on the team and its current situation. As far as the White Sox, we have at least a basic idea of what they’re looking for in candidates to take over in the dugout. Tony La Russa announced Monday he won’t return as White Sox...
Rick Hahn says team will interview Miguel Cairo for manager
In the same press conference where Tony La Russa announced he will not return for the 2023 season, Rick Hahn said the team will grant bench coach Miguel Cairo an interview for the manager position. Hahn gave a basic outline of ideal managerial characteristics. He mentioned having a history with...
White Sox managerial candidates as Tony La Russa steps down
The White Sox will have a new manager next season. Manager Tony La Russa announced Monday he will not return in 2023 due to medical reasons, after missing the last month of the 2022 season. General manager Rick Hahn met the media Monday to discuss the coming offseason for the...
Caissie on Cubs winning another title: ‘We can do it again’
Owen Caissie has played with and crossed paths with a number of the top prospects in the Cubs farm system over the last two seasons. So, from what he’s seen, does the system have the talent to replicate what the last core did in bringing a championship to the North Side?
Cubs' Hayden Wesneski finishes strong in 'crazy' 2022
CINCINNATI — Who would have believed at this time last year that Hayden Wesneski, an off-the-radar Yankee prospect at high-A when the season began, would be pitching for the Cubs in October right now. “It’s been crazy,” Wesneski said after finishing his debut month with six more impressive innings...
How David Ross impacted Jason Heyward, and vice versa
The question put a smile on Jason Heyward’s face. How would you describe David Ross’ impact on your career?. Heyward leaned back in his seat inside the Cubs’ interview room, that smile forming into a grin as he pondered his answer. Ross and Heyward’s relationship goes back...
TLR recounts indelible 'blackout' game in 2021 playoffs
It was Oct. 10, 2021. The White Sox played the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS. Houston led the series 2-0. According to Tony La Russa, who managed the game as part of his first season with the club, it was the greatest atmosphere he's ever been a part of in his life.
White Sox players show up to TLR's announcement
During Tony La Russa's difficult announcement he will step down from the White Sox manager position for the 2023 season, the players stood in the back of the press room to support him. For that, the White Sox are proud of their support system. "Just so everybody in this room...
Read TLR's letter on stepping down as White Sox manager
White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return for the 2023 season, according to a statement he released on Monday. La Russa writes about his health issues and the specifics of his ailments during the 2022 season. Here's the statement from La Russa in full:. "This February, I had...
Connection to 'White Sox DNA' not pre-req for manager job
There's been at least one common thread between the past four White Sox managers: they all had some previous connection to the team. But as the White Sox now embark on their second managerial search in three years, Rick Hahn indicated they will be looking organization this time around. "One...
Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to retire
According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will retire on Monday. La Russa had one more year left on his contract. Nightengale reports there are plans for a press conference in Chicago to announce his retirement. Last week the White Sox...
Ross sings Willie Harris praises as potential manager
Cubs manager David Ross offered a vote of confidence in his third-base coach, Willie Harris as a potential manager — whether that might be as a second-time candidate for the White Sox or any other team. “He’s got a lot more experience than I did when I took this...
Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video
If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you around and through Wrigley via a drone flyover — capturing the gameday experience from the hours leading up to the first pitch to the Cubs taking the field.
Who are the Bears' 5 most recent quarterbacks?
The Chicago Bears have had an abundance of different quarterbacks come take a stab at the franchise's failed lynchpin position. They're not as bad as the Cleveland Browns, who have had 35 different starting quarterbacks since 1999. But, they're still in the midst of attempting to find "the guy." Justin...
