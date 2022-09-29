ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Idaho Cash
02-06-14-18-45
(two, six, fourteen, eighteen, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $37,400
Lucky For Life
03-10-11-27-30, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, ten, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000
Pick 3 Day
9-2-8
(nine, two, eight)
Pick 3 Night
6-6-3
(six, six, three)
Pick 4 Day
5-7-8-3
(five, seven, eight, three)
Pick 4 Night
7-6-4-6
(seven, six, four, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
Weekly Grand
01-08-19-21-30
(one, eight, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty)
