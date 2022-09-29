ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Idaho Cash

02-06-14-18-45

(two, six, fourteen, eighteen, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $37,400

Lucky For Life

03-10-11-27-30, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, ten, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000

Pick 3 Day

9-2-8

(nine, two, eight)

Pick 3 Night

6-6-3

(six, six, three)

Pick 4 Day

5-7-8-3

(five, seven, eight, three)

Pick 4 Night

7-6-4-6

(seven, six, four, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000

Weekly Grand

01-08-19-21-30

(one, eight, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty)

Comments / 0

