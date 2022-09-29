ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Rebels Defense Takes Big Steps In Win Over Kentucky

OXFORD, Miss—There was plenty of hype surrounding this weekend’s matchup between Ole Miss and Kentucky. Not only was this the first SEC and ranked opponent the Rebels faced this season, but SEC Network also took a trip to Oxford this weekend. The game came down to the final minute, and the Rebels’ defense was the difference maker.
