Can Ball State football get back on track against Northern Illinois? 5 things to watch:

MUNCIE, Ind. — Everyone knows how the "Battle for the Bronze Stalk" ended last season.

Ball State hit a field goal to take the lead with 1:42 left and Northern Illinois answered, driving 62 yards to set up a 32-yard, game-winning field goal off the leg of John Richardson.

It was a bitter, 30-29, defeat for Ball State in a game in which it led 26-17 early in the third quarter. Ball State waited two more weeks to pick up the sixth win it needed for bowl eligibility while Northern Illinois went on to win the Mid-American Conference championship.

The rivalry returns to Scheumann Stadium at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 (ESPN+). Here are five things to watch:

Getting back on track

Sitting at 1-3 to start the season, Ball State isn't in unfamiliar territory. Several of the Cardinals' bowl seasons have started on similar notes. A brief history:

1989: Ball State started 1-2-1 before finishing 7-3-2 and playing in the California Raisin Bowl.

1996: Ball State started 0-3 before finishing 8-4 and playing in the Las Vegas Bowl.

2012: Ball State lost its first two MAC games (3-3 overall) before finishing 9-4 and playing in the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl.

2020: Ball State started 0-1 before wining seven straight games, which included the MAC Championship and the program's first bowl win in the Arizona Bowl.

2021: Ball State started 1-3 before finishing 6-7 and playing in its second straight bowl, the Camellia Bowl.

To make Cardinals' fans feel a little more at ease, look around the MAC. Eight teams currently sit at 1-3. Four others are 2-2.

But if there was ever a time for Ball State to get back on track, playing at home against your rival feels like the right time to make it happen.

Battle for the Bronze Stalk

When there's a trophy involved, a regular season game has just a little bit more meaning. And no one on the Cardinals' roster will soon forget last year's game when John Richardson ran behind Ball State's sideline after kicking the game-winner.

Ball State and Northern Illinois will meet for the 49th time Saturday. The Huskies, who currently hold the Bronze Stalk trophy and have won 11 of the last 13 meetings between the two, currently hold a 25-22-2 all-time advantage in the series.

When asked what the game meant, Ball State head coach Mike Neu deflected saying it's the most important because it's the next game. But graduate kicker Ben VonGunten, who's only been in Muncie for a few months, said it didn't take him long to figure out this game's significance.

"You don't have to be here long to know how much this game means," VonGunten said. "It took me about three days during the summer to know what happened last year against Northern Illinois, to know how that game ended. ... All that does is add fuel to the fire. It's all it should do."

Who can bring the pressure?

Ball State and Northern Illinois have been two of the best teams in the country in terms of limiting sacks. The Cardinals have allowed just one sack through four games. So have the Huskies. Oregon is the only team which has allowed zero sacks this season.

The difference is that Northern Illinois has been better at getting to opposing quarterbacks. The Huskies are tied for 35th in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 10 sacks while Ball State (ranked tied for 128th) has had just two sacks through the first four weeks.

Will Ball State be able to hold serve against Northern Illinois or will the Huskies continue having success pressuring their opponent? Will the Cardinals defensive line emerge this week or will Northern Illinois' quarterback Rocky Lombardi (39-for-60, 530 passing yards, five TDs) have time to facilitate a balanced offense?

Finishing the game

Ball State lost two winnable games against Western Michigan and Georgia Southern. The Cardinals led both of those games — a 37-30 loss and 34-23 loss, respectively — in the fourth quarter.

While Ball State has been in two winnable games this season, it hasn't been able to finish. The Cardinals have proven they can't overcome mistakes (execution, penalties), particularly in tight contests. They continue to rank among the worst teams in the FBS in terms of penalties (T-113th, 33 penalties) and penalty yards (123rd, 309 yards).

"It’s not a matter of effort, it’s not a matter of guys not knowing or being bought in, it’s just a matter of, ‘Listen, man, that’s what’s getting called right now and we’ve got to eliminate that,'" Neu said. "That’s why I referred to after the game about beating ourselves. I’m not taking anything away from Georgia Southern, they earned the win, they played better in critical situation in the fourth quarter than we did. But we’ve got to make sure we don’t have mistakes that take place that are self-inflicted and we’re beating ourselves there.”

This season, Ball State is being outscored 16.25-13.5 in the second half. If you take out the Murray State game, Ball State is being outscored by a touchdown (16.25-9.25) on average in the second half.

Northern Illinois has had similar issues closing out games. The Huskies are being outscored by an average of 5.75 points (19-14.25) in the second half this season, which includes a 34-27 against Football Championship Subdivision opponent Eastern Illinois in Week 1.

The previous four meetings between these two teams have been determined by a possession or less. Who will be able to close out the game this time around?

Should we expect plenty of offense?

Ball State comes in as the second-most productive offense in the MAC averaging 440.5 yards per game. Northern Illinois is eighth in the league with 361.25 yard per game, but has also played a pair of Southeastern Conference opponents in Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

The other thing these two teams are good at is scoring in the red zone — Northern Illinois is 13-for-13 while Ball State is 15-for-16 (it elected not to go for it at the end of the Murray State game) — and neither team moves backward often, with Northern Illinois and Ball State combining for 58 negative yards this season.

BSU quarterback John Paddock, the reigning MAC Offensive Player of the Week, has gotten better as the season's gone along. He comes in completing 63.4% of his passes (111-for-175) for 1,135 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with four interceptions. Five different Cardinals receivers have over 100 yards and at least one receiving touchdown while running back Carson Steele (409 rushing yards, two TDs) has been a force on the ground.

NIU runs a balanced offense, as well, averaging 148 rushing yards and 213.2 passing yards per game. While Lombardi didn't play against Kentucky last week, backup quarterback Ethan Hampton has been solid this season, going 25-for-44 with 320 passing yards, three TDs and one interception. Antario Brown (240 rushing yards, three TDs) and Harrison Waylee (215 rushing yards, one TD) have been a solid one-two punch for the Huskies in the backfield.

The over/under is at 60 and both teams should be looking to get ahead early, which could mean for plenty of offense. Then again, this is #MACtion. So who really knows what's going to happen?

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @rgeneraljr.