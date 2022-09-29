ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

royalexaminer.com

Valley Health confronts lingering challenges of COVID-19

Like health systems nationwide, Valley Health is facing financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. While social restrictions have eased considerably, and serious illness and death rates are down, the lasting impacts are still significant in the region’s nonprofit health system. “I’m so proud of our team for their extraordinary...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Town officials praise Energy Services staff for restoring power during Saturday’s storm

The aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which brought strong winds and heavy rain to the commonwealth, wreaked havoc on some Front Royal residents over the weekend. Mary Ellen Lynn, Interim Director of Energy Services, said Monday that about 1,500 homes and businesses experienced a loss of power twice on Saturday, Oct. 1, following two large power outages after the Sprint Substation lost its power supply.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Winchester City Manager appoints new Police Chief

Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman has selected Deputy Chief Amanda Behan as Winchester’s new and first female Police Chief in the department’s 200-year history. DC Behan has been a dedicated member of the Winchester Police Department for over 20 years, climbing the ranks from recruit in 2001 to Deputy Chief in 2021.
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Education quality and positive learning enviroment improve in Warren County Public Schools

Last week, the Virginia Department of Education released the 2022 accreditation ratings and school quality indicator data. Seven schools were accredited, and two schools—E. Wilson Morrison Elementary and Skyline Middle—were accredited with conditions. Dr. Chris Ballenger, Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, would like to recognize its teachers,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”

On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
STEPHENS CITY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Jo Ann Summerlin

Jo Ann Summerlin, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Captain Hawk of the Salvation Army and Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Washington Examiner

Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'

EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Strasburg girl uses crafting to help overcome disability

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A girl in Strasburg is using her passion for crafting to help overcome her disability. 12-year-old Emma Wood has a Pervasive Developmental Disorder and over the last few months, she’s been making and selling unique crafts that have been a big hit in the community.
STRASBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
DALE CITY, VA
theburn.com

New Mexican restaurant reportedly in works for Leesburg

It looks like we know what new tenant will be taking over a couple of vacant storefronts along Fort Evans Road NE in Leesburg. According to several sources, it’s a Mexican restaurant called El Ranchero. The spot we’re talking about is in the same small retail plaza with Hobby...
LEESBURG, VA

