royalexaminer.com
Valley Health confronts lingering challenges of COVID-19
Like health systems nationwide, Valley Health is facing financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. While social restrictions have eased considerably, and serious illness and death rates are down, the lasting impacts are still significant in the region’s nonprofit health system. “I’m so proud of our team for their extraordinary...
royalexaminer.com
Town officials praise Energy Services staff for restoring power during Saturday’s storm
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which brought strong winds and heavy rain to the commonwealth, wreaked havoc on some Front Royal residents over the weekend. Mary Ellen Lynn, Interim Director of Energy Services, said Monday that about 1,500 homes and businesses experienced a loss of power twice on Saturday, Oct. 1, following two large power outages after the Sprint Substation lost its power supply.
royalexaminer.com
Winchester City Manager appoints new Police Chief
Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman has selected Deputy Chief Amanda Behan as Winchester’s new and first female Police Chief in the department’s 200-year history. DC Behan has been a dedicated member of the Winchester Police Department for over 20 years, climbing the ranks from recruit in 2001 to Deputy Chief in 2021.
royalexaminer.com
Education quality and positive learning enviroment improve in Warren County Public Schools
Last week, the Virginia Department of Education released the 2022 accreditation ratings and school quality indicator data. Seven schools were accredited, and two schools—E. Wilson Morrison Elementary and Skyline Middle—were accredited with conditions. Dr. Chris Ballenger, Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, would like to recognize its teachers,...
royalexaminer.com
Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”
On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
WHSV
New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, there are an average of 1,547 overdose deaths per year in Virginia. To try and help prevent deaths and help those struggling with addiction locally, a new support group has formed in the town of Shenandoah. “We...
royalexaminer.com
Jo Ann Summerlin
Jo Ann Summerlin, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Captain Hawk of the Salvation Army and Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Novak, Festival of Leaves – Oct 14-15, 2022
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Noval about the upcoming Festival of Leaves. This year marks the 50th Festival will be a ‘golden’ opportunity for our community to shine. The Festival is being kicked off with a block party on Friday, October 14,...
Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist
A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'
EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. special education students disproportionately suspended, review finds
Students with disabilities in Virginia’s largest school system are disproportionately suspended compared to their peers without disabilities, according to the findings of a two-year review of Fairfax County Public Schools’ special education program. The Fairfax County School Board will be briefed Tuesday on findings of a review of...
WHSV
Strasburg girl uses crafting to help overcome disability
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A girl in Strasburg is using her passion for crafting to help overcome her disability. 12-year-old Emma Wood has a Pervasive Developmental Disorder and over the last few months, she’s been making and selling unique crafts that have been a big hit in the community.
Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a...
For a decade, Front Royal woman ran opiate network with crooked doctor
A Front Royal woman was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week for her role in masterminding a pill-mill scheme in Northern Virginia that saw her move tens of thousands of illicit oxycodone pills over the course of a decade.
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
WTOP
Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
theburn.com
New Mexican restaurant reportedly in works for Leesburg
It looks like we know what new tenant will be taking over a couple of vacant storefronts along Fort Evans Road NE in Leesburg. According to several sources, it’s a Mexican restaurant called El Ranchero. The spot we’re talking about is in the same small retail plaza with Hobby...
