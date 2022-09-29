Read full article on original website
‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field
When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
Bills vs. Ravens: Von Miller vs. Lamar Jackson; 3 to Watch in Week 4
The Buffalo Bills are looking to climb back into the win column as they prepare to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 2. in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Though many of the Buffalo’s...
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling
Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around
Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles’ Win over the Jaguars in Week 4
PHILADELPHIA – Here are my 10 day-after observations from the Eagles’ 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in monsoon-like weather at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in Week 4:. THE COMEBACK. Truth be told, I had already begun writing the story I file at halftime of every game...
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 34-24 Week 4 Win Over Texans
After two consecutive losses, the Chargers bounced back in Week 4, beating the Texans 34-24 Sunday at NRG Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' second win of the season:. Austin Ekeler finds his stride. The Chargers rushing attack, led by Austin Ekeler, entered Sunday's game having struggled to...
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football marks a story of two teams looking to bounce back after both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) suffered their first defeats of the 2022 season in week 3. Offensive struggles doomed the Buccaneers during a home loss to Green Bay while the Chiefs were upset on the road in Indianapolis.
Sluggish Rams Trail 49ers 14-6 at Half
It might be hard to imagine that a team coming off of a Super Bowl win in the season prior would have an Achilles heel, but the Los Angeles Rams seemingly do. That Achilles heel?. The San Francisco 49ers. Yes, the Rams dispatched the 49ers in the NFC Championship en...
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen pokes fun at Bryson DeChambeau’s recent struggles with ropes
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a late field goal that sealed the deal for a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, 23-20. You might be wondering what that has to do with golf. After the game, crossover golf and NFL fans may have noticed what Buffalo...
Former Missouri QB Vows to Pick Up the Bar Tab if Tigers Upset UGA
Georgia hasn't lost to the Missouri Tigers since 2013, the Tigers second season in the Southeastern Conference and they haven't played a one score football game since 2016. It's been sheer domination by the Dawgs whether that be in Athens or on the road in Columbia, Missouri. So, when the...
The Seahawks’ defense was so bad Geno Smith had to beat it AND Detroit’s. Oh, the issues.
The only way the Seahawks’ defense could have been more absent and ineffective is if they had all stayed home. The defenders who played but did not perform Sunday at Ford Field in Michigan made Seattle history. Thanks to Geno Smith and the offense, the Seahawks allowed the most...
QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Offense, Take Down Lions in Shootout
After two consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. And thanks to an explosive offensive attack, they were able to do just that, getting back into the win column with a 48-45 shootout win at Ford Field in Detroit.
Broncos List Two Starters as Inactive, Elevate OG Netane Muti
The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders sit at 0-3 on the season but currently own a four-game winning streak over the Broncos. If the Broncos are going to put this wounded animal out of its misery, they'll need as many of...
