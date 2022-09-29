ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor Glenn Youngkin releases Virginia’s Energy Plan

On October 3, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg, Virginia. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase in nuclear energy and an objective to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub.
cardinalnews.org

Governor wants small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday that Virginia must be “all in” on nuclear energy and he wants to deploy a small modular nuclear reactor somewhere in Southwest Virginia within 10 years. Nuclear energy is a big part of the governor’s energy plan, which he unveiled Monday in Lynchburg....
cbs19news

Youngkin unveils energy plan to meet Virginia's growing power needs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A newly unveiled energy plan calls on Virginia to harness nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the growing energy needs of the Commonwealth. Governor Glenn Youngkin released the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan on Monday, saying it focuses on an “all-of-the-above approach.”...
WDBJ7.com

Virginia energy plan harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new sources

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has unveiled Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan. The plan focuses on an “all-of-the-above approach” that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new energy sources to meet the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth, according to Youngkin, who says the plan also outlines an increase in nuclear energy and an objective to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub.
royalexaminer.com

Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.

“If it’s poker, it’s illegal,” Krizek said. Several people who could potentially explain the situation at the Beach Poker Room, which operates out of a bingo hall called Bingo Palace that’s connected to a member of the state’s Charitable Gaming Board, either didn’t respond to inquiries from the Virginia Mercury or refused to comment for this story.
royalexaminer.com

Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk

Those institutions include the for-profit University of North America and the nonprofits Fairfax University of America and California University of Management and Science – Virginia. None of those schools responded to requests for comment. Accreditation ensures that institutions of higher education are meeting acceptable levels of quality. Crucially, the...
WUSA

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
