Bellingham, WA

Seattle, WA
Pacific, WA
Bellingham, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellingham, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham man with known gang ties arrested with gun, drugs

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Officers arrested a Bellingham man with known gang ties after he was found riding in a car with a loaded gun, drugs, and his young son. The State Patrol reports troopers pulled over a sedan near Bakerview and the Guide Meridian for an equipment violation at about 1 a.m. Sunday, September 25th.
BELLINGHAM, WA
David Yost
KING 5

Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
#Dhs#Fentanyl#Bedrock Recovery Center
whatcom-news.com

Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
nwcitizen.com

What Cascadia Daily News Should Have Said

Recently, the Broadband Advisory Group presented to City Council a report on the direction the city might take to improve our internet service. The report was generated by Magellan Advisors consulting firm, under the supervision of the BAG. Magellan’s payment was not to exceed $99,750.00. The Cascadia Daily News covered the presentation to council in the story, “Report: Bellingham Should Not Become a Broadband Provider”. Let’s take a closer look at this article and the report.
BELLINGHAM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVERETT, WA
ETOnline.com

Megan Hilty: 6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash Killed Actress' Family Members

Six bodies have been recovered in the devastating crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members, ET has confirmed. The announcement by Island County Emergency Management comes nearly one month after the plane crashed into Washington's Puget Sound, killing 10, including Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and their son, Remy. The Broadway star's sister was also eight months pregnant at the time, expecting another son in October.
SEQUIM, WA

