Read full article on original website
Related
Burlington man who murdered WWU student sentenced in Whatcom County
The man was convicted of premeditated aggravated first-degree murder for the woman’s August 2019 death.
Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is responding to increased crime rates in Whatcom County
“Providing a safe environment for Port customers, Port employees and community members is a top priority for the Port.”
kpug1170.com
Woman charged after pointing gun at bird in Bellingham neighborhood
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A noisy bird led to an arrest last week in Bellingham’s York neighborhood. Police records state a witness called 911 after someone in a trailer pointed a gun at them Wednesday morning on Iron St. The suspect was arrested and explained to officers that she...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted
SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham man threatens to shoot ER staff, exposes himself in hospital waiting room
When police located him walking away from the hospital, he reportedly doubled down on his threat to shoot staff.
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
kpug1170.com
Bellingham man with known gang ties arrested with gun, drugs
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Officers arrested a Bellingham man with known gang ties after he was found riding in a car with a loaded gun, drugs, and his young son. The State Patrol reports troopers pulled over a sedan near Bakerview and the Guide Meridian for an equipment violation at about 1 a.m. Sunday, September 25th.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bellingham woman reportedly was shooting at a bird that was chirping loudly outside her van
Police were called after somebody reported they thought the woman was pointing the gun, later found to be a replica BB gun, at them.
Bellingham plans to add bike lanes in several areas. But not everyone is happy
Public hearing set Monday as City Council returns to in-person meetings.
Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
q13fox.com
4 businesses caught in crossfire of shooting in Everett
Business owners say they are fed up with an apparent rise in violent crime, and a recent shooting sent bullets through four different businesses. Luckily, no one was injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
whatcom-news.com
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
nwcitizen.com
What Cascadia Daily News Should Have Said
Recently, the Broadband Advisory Group presented to City Council a report on the direction the city might take to improve our internet service. The report was generated by Magellan Advisors consulting firm, under the supervision of the BAG. Magellan’s payment was not to exceed $99,750.00. The Cascadia Daily News covered the presentation to council in the story, “Report: Bellingham Should Not Become a Broadband Provider”. Let’s take a closer look at this article and the report.
myeverettnews.com
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay
Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Megan Hilty: 6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash Killed Actress' Family Members
Six bodies have been recovered in the devastating crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members, ET has confirmed. The announcement by Island County Emergency Management comes nearly one month after the plane crashed into Washington's Puget Sound, killing 10, including Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and their son, Remy. The Broadway star's sister was also eight months pregnant at the time, expecting another son in October.
Here’s why a film crew was in the skies above Bellingham International Airport this week
“Things you don’t get to see everyday!” the Port of Bellingham said in a social media post.
Here’s why a Bellingham man said he allegedly robbed a bank and where the missing $100 went
Before allegedly robbing the bank last weekend, the man reportedly walked into the jail and asked to speak to law enforcement.
I rode the Amtrak Cascades train to Canada. You’ll want to get a ticket
The first ride back in service wasn’t exactly seamless, but the views were worth it.
Comments / 1