Tri-City Herald
Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein to two-year / $16M contract in free agency this summer, following the center's breakout season with the LA Clippers. While the Clippers would have loved to retain Hartenstein, they could not afford to pay him what New York offered, having reduced their already limited financial flexibility with the John Wall signing.
Tri-City Herald
Raptors Lean In To Unusual Lineups in Preseason Victory Over Jazz
The Toronto Raptors are back and weirder than ever. View the original article to see embedded media. Last season was merely a test run for this unusual Raptors roster. This year, Toronto appears to be taking it to another level. Take the lineup that started the second quarter of Toronto's 114-82 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, for example. The Raptors took the court without a single player 6-foot-7 or shorter.
Tri-City Herald
Blake Griffin Shares His Initial Impressions of New Celtics’ Head Coach Joe Mazzulla
Blake Griffin and Joe Mazzulla crossed paths in college while starring at Oklahoma and West Virginia, respectively, squaring off in a double-overtime game that went the way of the Sooners. In case Mazzulla forgot about it, Griffin's already made it a point to remind him. View the original article to...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: The Latest Russell Westbrook Trade That Wasn’t
It looks there was indeed a reason that your Los Angeles Lakers' Media Day was postponed nearly a week. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania, Sam Amick, Jovan Buha of The Athletic report that your Los Angeles Lakers were engaged in a "blockbuster trade" to send Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, which is the best remaining potential trade package rumored to be available to the team (at least, at present).
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
Tri-City Herald
Matisse Thybulle’s Sixers Teammate Demands More Threes
For the last few seasons, Philadelphia 76ers’ 2019 first-round pick Matisse Thybulle has established himself as one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders. Despite starting in just 72 of the 196 career games he’s appeared in a while averaging fewer than 26 minutes through three seasons, Thybulle has earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2021 and 2022.
Tri-City Herald
Best Steph Curry Highlights From Japan
View the original article to see embedded media. Sweeping their two pre-season games against the Washington Wizards, the Golden State Warriors will leave Japan feeling pretty good about the way things went. While there is never too much that can be taken away from pre-season games, it always feels good to win, and there were serval positive takeaways for Golden State.
Tri-City Herald
Sixers Rival Miami Heat Lock Up Star Six-Man Long-Term
One of the Philadelphia 76ers’ most prominent competitors in the Eastern Conference made a significant move on Sunday night by locking in one of their core players. The Miami Heat, who were happy to crown their former 13th overall pick Tyler Herro with the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award as they faced the Sixers in the 2022 playoffs, will reward the 22-year-old star with a notable contract.
Tri-City Herald
Timberwolves’ Towns Was Hospitalized With Serious Infection
View the original article to see embedded media. Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns was reportedly hospitalized last week after suffering from a throat infection which caused him difficulty breathing, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The ailment forced Towns to be on bed rest for multiple days. Towns, 26, missed Minnesota’s...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: L.A.’s Matt Barnes Era
Episode nine of Hulu's must-watch Los Angeles Lakers Buss-era documentary series "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers," released today, revisits the moves Los Angeles made en route to its second attempted three-peat with Kobe Bryant for the 2010-11 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media.
