It looks there was indeed a reason that your Los Angeles Lakers' Media Day was postponed nearly a week. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania, Sam Amick, Jovan Buha of The Athletic report that your Los Angeles Lakers were engaged in a "blockbuster trade" to send Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, which is the best remaining potential trade package rumored to be available to the team (at least, at present).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO