San Angelo, TX

Chamber State of the City Luncheon

The annual Chamber of Commerce State of the City monthly luncheon. will be Tuesday, October 18th, from 11:30 to 1 pm at the McNease. Convention Center. The luncheon will feature Mayor Brenda. Gunter and City Manager Daniel Valenzuela. Member Early Bird. Registration is open now through October 7th for 20...
SA Police to Host National Night Out – Oct. 4th

The San Angelo Police Department is hosting National Night. Out Tuesday evening at the San Angelo Stadium parking lot from. 4:30 to 7 pm. The aim of the free annual event is to enhance the. relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while. bringing back a true sense of community. Several...
Goodfellow and NCIS Investigate Marine Stabbing Death

As city law enforcement continues their investigation into a. deadly stabbing early Sunday morning downtown, a local man is in jail. charged with the murder of a 28-year-old Marine from Goodfellow. Goodfellow Air Force Base Marine officials have not yet released the. victim’s name, but they are coordinating with local...
Chamber 20 Under 40 Awards

Hundreds of guests are expected later this month for the San Angelo. Chamber of Commerce’s annual 20 Under 40 Awards ceremony. The. event will be held on October 27th at the McNease Convention Center. The Chamber’s 20 Under 40 program recognizes younger members. of our community who are...
SBDC Advisor Wins National Award

Dezaray Johnson, a certified business advisor in the Angelo State. University Small Business Development Center has been selected. for an inaugural “Top 40 Under 40 Young Professionals” Award by. America’s SBDC, the association that represents the nationwide. SBDC network. The Awards honor SBDC staff from across the.
