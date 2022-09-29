ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama prison visitations canceled this weekend as inmates continue to protest conditions

By Phil Pinarski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTef2_0iFf5Ljo00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that family and friends will not be allowed to visit inmates across the state this weekend as protests over prison conditions continue.

A statement from ADOC says that visitation access was canceled due to the “impact on staff resources” as inmates in most male prisons have refused to work this week. The release says that inmates have been informed of the news already.

Hurricane Ian severs section of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway

This comes just a day after ADOC also announced that the work strikes have led prisons to switch to a “holiday meal schedule” since Monday, which only gives inmates two meals a day rather than the typical three. In that same announcement, ADOC argued that the move was “not a retaliatory measure” but rather a logistical one to ensure other services are being provided. Officials did add that regular meal service would return once the stoppages ended.

Protests began earlier this week with crowds gathering outside of ADOC headquarters in Montgomery. Demonstrators attempted to give officials a list of demands for improved conditions for those serving sentences in prisons across Alabama. Some of the demands include parole reform and repeal of the habitual offender law which imposes longer prison sentences each time an offender commits a felony.

A statement from a spokesperson in Gov. Kay Ivey’s office commented on the work stoppages impacting prisons Tuesday saying that the demands of the inmates and protestors were “unreasonable” and that construction of new prisons will improve conditions.

ADOC says that they will not comment further on the changes made inside prisons due to the stoppages to ensure safety for inmates, staff and the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison

Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Reaction to closure of 3 Ala. casinos following Supreme Court decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Supreme Court has ordered casino shutdowns in two counties, prompting questions over the future of gambling in Alabama. Casinos in Lowndes and Macon counties will soon be closing following the court’s decision Friday. It’s the latest move in a decades-long saga by the state going after gambling. Political Analyst […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama congressional aide on leave after insurance fraud indictment

An aide to Alabama Congressman Barry Moore with prior legal troubles is on administrative leave after being jailed Monday on insurance fraud charges. Sherry McCormick, who is listed as the director of special constituent services and events for Moore and works in the Republican congressman’s Dothan office, turned herself in to the Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indictment for insurance fraud, WSFA reported.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama will require titles for some boats in 2024

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally hit the Gulf two years ago, leaving boat owners with lost and stolen boats. Alabama State Senator Chris Elliot proposed a bill for boat titling that he says will help prevent boat theft and hold owners of derelict boats accountable. That bill passed in the 2021 legislative session. […]
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | It’s hard to vote in Alabama

Term-limited Secretary of State John Merrill isn’t going to like this. According to the 2022 study “Cost of Voting in the American States,” Alabama ranks No. 45 out of the 50 states when it comes to how easy it is for people to vote. In other words, we’re fifth from the bottom. In yet another category. In so many categories. In just about any of the quality-of-life studies.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
The Associated Press

Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using pressure tactics in an attempt to end the demonstration, officials said the reduced rations and the lack of visits were the result of a prisoner labor shortage. Inmates provide much of the labor force inside prisons, the department said, so the lockups eliminated one of the three meals that normally are served to compensate for the lack of workers. “This is not a retaliatory measure but logistically necessary to ensure that other critical services are being provided,” the department said in a statement.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Inmates, family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The Inmates#Visitations#Adoc
WAFF

Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to ongoing inmate work stoppages, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has canceled weekend visitations. Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources, according to ADOC. In a release by ADOC, it reads that since the beginning of...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go

Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
utv44.com

Alabama prisoners refusing to work days into protest

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax rebates to help Alabama families

The state’s 2022 fiscal year ended on Friday, and the state of Alabama had over $2 billion it did not spend left over going into 2023. On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, while she believes these revenues are unsustainable, she will present a plan to the State Legislature where some portion of this historic surplus will be rebated back to taxpayers.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy