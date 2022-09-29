ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

click orlando

Volusia County deputies search for missing Ormond Beach man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies had begun to search for a missing, 60-year-old man out of Ormond Beach. Tony McGlothlin left his home on Myrtle Jo Drive Thursday evening in a dark blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Florida tag GFW-Q12, deputies said. McGlothlin was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khaki shorts and flip-flops and he has shown recent signs of memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.
click orlando

New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
wmfe.org

Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
Pool Magazine

72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane Ian

A 72-year-old man from Central Florida was killed when he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reports that the elderly man disappeared from his Deltona residence at around 1:00 a.m. After the victim did not return to his residence on Poinciana Lane, close to Lake Bethel, his wife reportedly contacted authorities.
DELTONA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach

All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man ‘doing donuts’ nabbed on DUI charge during Hurricane Ian

A Leesburg man who took a wild ride and crashed twice during Hurricane Ian was nabbed on a drunk driving charge. Leesburg 911 operators on Wednesday afternoon received several calls from citizens who reported a gray Chevy pickup truck “doing donuts” on U.S. Hwy. 27 in the area of Hidden Harbor Drive. Witnesses also told dispatchers that the truck was moving very fast weaving across several lanes and had crashed into a Dodge Durango, forcing it into a ditch.
LEESBURG, FL

