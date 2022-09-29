A Leesburg man who took a wild ride and crashed twice during Hurricane Ian was nabbed on a drunk driving charge. Leesburg 911 operators on Wednesday afternoon received several calls from citizens who reported a gray Chevy pickup truck “doing donuts” on U.S. Hwy. 27 in the area of Hidden Harbor Drive. Witnesses also told dispatchers that the truck was moving very fast weaving across several lanes and had crashed into a Dodge Durango, forcing it into a ditch.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO