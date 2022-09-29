Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man dies in flooded Volusia home while awaiting rescue from Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 67-year-old Volusia County man died Thursday night when he fell at his home and was unable to escape rising floodwaters while awaiting rescue, officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in a high-water vehicle went to Lake Drive near New Smyrna...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 72, dies after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain pool, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. - A 72-year-old Deltona man drowned after officials say he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside. "While searching for him,...
click orlando
Volusia County deputies search for missing Ormond Beach man
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies had begun to search for a missing, 60-year-old man out of Ormond Beach. Tony McGlothlin left his home on Myrtle Jo Drive Thursday evening in a dark blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Florida tag GFW-Q12, deputies said. McGlothlin was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khaki shorts and flip-flops and he has shown recent signs of memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.
WTVM
Escaped suspect from Ga. State Patrol arrested in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after escaping from Georgia State Patrol’s custody a week ago. According to Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes was arrested on Oct. 3 following a traffic stop on Butler Hwy in Talbot County near mile marker 8. During...
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
wmfe.org
Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
click orlando
76-year-old man rescued from flooded Volusia County apartment, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old man was rescued from his apartment after it had became flooded with water from Hurricane Ian, the Holly Hill Police Department said Thursday. Police said they received an anonymous tip that the man was trapped in his apartment, which was taking on water...
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane Ian
Several Good Samaritans Rescue Man From Jumping Off A Florida Bridge
A man was saved from jumping off of a bridge in Florida when several Good Samaritans stopped to offer the man assistance. Thursday, shortly before 10 a.m. law enforcement received numerous calls of a potential jumper on Memorial Bridge in Putnam County. According to deputies,
‘This is unbelievable’: Deputies rescue Orlo Vista residents trapped by Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies on Thursday were rescuing Orlo Vista residents stranded by Hurricane Ian’s flood waters. Residents who live on Hope Circle have seen flooding issues before with Hurricane Irma, but never as bad as it was Thursday. One resident told Channel 9 that she...
Volusia County rebuilds, restores power after widespread damage from Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beaches are experiencing significant erosion, with piers and dunes damaged. Homes and businesses are destroyed and thousands of people are still without power. In Daytona Beach Shores, the damage was widespread, but the recovery is underway. Ian’s powerful storm impacts caused major flooding....
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach
All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
News4Jax.com
2 people dead after car crashes into ditch in Putnam County, becomes submerged: authorities
Two people died Thursday after a car crashed into a water-filled ditch in Putnam County and became submerged, authorities said. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday evening that units were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Cracker Swamp Road near State Road 207. A news...
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue Hazmat Team headed to Orange County to help with hurricane relief efforts
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-one Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics and firefighters left Friday afternoon from Station 16 all a part of the hazmat team. They specialize in dealing with hazardous materials like when search and rescue efforts are happening and there’s a spill or leak they will help make sure it’s safe.
Volusia County coast pounded and buildings damaged by Hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County was pounded by Ian’s wind and rain Thursday. People in the county are under a curfew until 7 a.m. The curfew was put into place because of the damage to roads. Channel 9 reporter Demi Johnson has been out on the coast...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man ‘doing donuts’ nabbed on DUI charge during Hurricane Ian
A Leesburg man who took a wild ride and crashed twice during Hurricane Ian was nabbed on a drunk driving charge. Leesburg 911 operators on Wednesday afternoon received several calls from citizens who reported a gray Chevy pickup truck “doing donuts” on U.S. Hwy. 27 in the area of Hidden Harbor Drive. Witnesses also told dispatchers that the truck was moving very fast weaving across several lanes and had crashed into a Dodge Durango, forcing it into a ditch.
Orange County nursing home evacuated due to rising flood waters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews evacuated people from a nursing center Thursday morning. Crews responded to the Avante at Orlando facility off Semoran Boulevard. Officials said the evacuations were being done over concerns from rising flood waters. Video shared on social media shows crews walking...
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
click orlando
Osceola County deputy, others rescued from flooded roadways during Ian’s downpour
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County deputy was rescued via airboat early Thursday after their vehicle became stalled in flooding brought on by what is now Tropical Storm Ian. In Kissimmee, on Orange Blossom Trail at Benita Street, News 6′s Louis Bolden reported water so deep on roadways —...
