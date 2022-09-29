Read full article on original website
Red Sox’s Alex Cora says ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’ about Boston’s play vs. Blue Jays, division
TORONTO — The Blue Jays have outscored the Red Sox 19-0 in the first two games of this three-game series. Boston lost 10-0 here at Rogers Centre on Saturday. “The whole season. It’s been unreal to be honest with you,” manager Alex Cora said. Yes, these two...
Might Red Sox extend J.D. Martinez a qualifying offer? DH talks ‘exciting, stressful’ free agency
TORONTO — Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez who all are eligible for free agency this coming offseason. The qualifying offer is expected to be worth approximately $19 million for 2023. It seems...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘I bet going into next season, we’re going to be picked to finish last’
TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski
Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo not in Red Sox lineup Sunday vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO — Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo are not in the Red Sox lineup for the season-series finale between Boston and Toronto on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:37 p.m. here at Rogers Centre. Yu Chang will play shortstop, Bobby Dalbec is at third base and Abraham...
Red Sox’s Matt Strahm open to signing as starter in free agency, would ‘love’ to re-sign
BOSTON -- The Red Sox have used Matt Strahm as their bullpen’s Swiss Army knife this season. The hard-throwing lefty has come into games in every inning from the fourth through the ninth. He has had to face pockets that were both righty-heavy and lefty-heavy. He has thrown as few as four pitches (May 7) and as many as 41 (June 29). He has gotten one out eight times and six outs twice.
Yardbarker
Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's Insane Defensive Highlights
Ceddanne Rafaela might be the most-electric Boston Red Sox prospect in the entire farm system after a ridiculous breakout season. Rafaela started the year as the No. 28 prospect but jumped all the way up to No. 3 according to MLB Pipeline after a season where he could do no wrong.
Bruins Dodge Bullet With Fabian Lysell, Taylor Hall Injuries
In what could have been an early disaster for the Bruins, they appear to have dodged two major bullets. In the second period of Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Fabian Lysell took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen that immediately sent Lysell down the tunnel and he never returned to the game. The hit itself was clean and didn’t seem like it was overly hard, but it caught Lysell just right.
Tommy Pham, Red Sox have interesting decision to make on $12 million mutual option
TORONTO — The Red Sox have several imminent decisions to make once the World Series ends and free agency begins. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to pending free agents Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez. The Red Sox and Tommy Pham...
Red Sox’s Rich Hill gets emotional after final start: ‘It would be nice to come back’
BOSTON — Red Sox lefty Rich Hill will turn 43 next March 11 but he’s committed to pitching again in 2023. He expects to have a conversation with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom as his free agency approaches. “We’ll see. I think at some point that conversation will...
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran is being replaced in center field by Rob Refsnyder versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 223 plate appearances this season, Duran has a .221 batting average with a .645 OPS,...
Will Red Sox sign Xander Bogaerts, extend Rafael Devers? ‘I hope it happens,’ Devers says
TORONTO — The Red Sox would make a big statement early in the offseason if they re-signed Xander Bogaerts, then extended slugger Rafael Devers longterm. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract and become a free agent this offseason. Devers, meanwhile, is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. He’s open to negotiating a longterm deal this winter.
Red Sox’s Rafael Devers: ‘I’m not very happy with my season overall. I think I can give much more’
BOSTON — Rafael Devers leads all Red Sox hitters in homers (27), slugging percentage (.524) and OPS (.883). He has 42 doubles, one behind J.D. Martinez for the team lead. He went 3-for-3 with a go-ahead RBI sac fly here in Boston’s 4-3 victory over the Rays on Monday, increasing his batting average to .296.
Maine Campus
Beantown Bummer: Red Sox 2022 season recap
The MLB regular season is drawing to a close, and the Boston Red Sox will not be playing deep into October. It has been a year to forget for fans, as the nine-time world champions will finish last in the American League East for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season and before that, 2015. On top of that, Boston’s faithful have been forced to watch their team sputter in the second half of the season while their archrival the New York Yankees have soared to the second seed in the AL.
Xander Bogaerts (back tightness) not in Red Sox lineup Monday vs. Rays
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts (back tightness) is not in the Red Sox lineup for a second straight game Monday. First pitch between Boston and Tampa is at 7:10 p.m. here at Fenway Park. Kiké Hernández will play shortstop and Abraham Almonte will start in center field. All...
Red Sox make 4 roster moves, including activating Eric Hosmer, placing Rob Refsnyder on IL
BOSTON — The Red Sox have activated Eric Hosmer from the 10-day injured list. They also made three other moves. Boston placed Rob Refsnyder on the IL with low back spasms, optioned righty Josh Winckowski and recalled lefty Darwinzon Hernandez. Hosmer missed 38 games after being placed on the...
Red Sox erase 3-run deficit to beat Rays; Rafael Devers knocks in go-ahead run in 7th
BOSTON — The Red Sox showed some life against the Rays on Monday at Fenway Park after scoring just three runs in three games over the weekend in Toronto. Boston came back from a three-run deficit to win 4-3 over Tampa Bay. The Sox scored three runs in the...
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “Getting to the end of the regular season is always a challenge,” a reserved Servais said.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec starting for Boston Sunday
The Boston Red Sox will start Bobby Dalbec at third base in Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Dalbec will bat eighth and handle the hot corner Sunday while Rafael Devers catches a breather. Dalbec has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.7 fantasy points...
Boston Red Sox make rare gesture for fans in final Fenway games of 2022
It hasn’t been a fun year to be a Boston Red Sox fan. They’ve been mathematically eliminated from the postseason for over a week, though it feels like much longer. With seemingly nothing left to play for, the Sox could’ve decided to punt the last series and just endure their final 27 more innings. But there is one very good reason to try and end the season on a high note:
