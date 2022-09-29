ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartan Speak: Michigan State finds itself an underdog against Maryland

By Phil Friend, Graham Couch and Chris Solari, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

The Michigan State football team is at a crossroads once again after getting thumped at home by Minnesota. Now, all of the sudden, Saturday's opponent, Maryland - which is coming off a near-upset of Michigan - is an 8.5-point favorite. How did MSU get to that point?

Detroit Free Press beat writer Chris Solari and Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch try to answer talk, discussing Mel Tucker's tendencies in recruiting and the transfer portal, before breaking down Saturday's Maryland game and making predictions.

If the podcast doesn't play for you at the top, click HERE.

