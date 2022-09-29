ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Cruise (Not Tesla) Is Leading the Way in Autonomous Driving

By Travis Hoium
 4 days ago

General Motors (NYSE: GM) -owned Cruise is launching its autonomous ride sharing service in Phoenix, Arizona and Austin, Texas by the end of 2023, tripling the number of cities where it will have commercial operations. If this is a preview of what's to come, Cruise will have a big head start over companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in autonomous ride sharing, a potentially massive disruption to the transportation market.

Tesla Has Stock Traders Getting It All Wrong

The Nasdaq moved only slightly higher on Monday, lagging other major market benchmarks in premarket trading. Tesla shares were down more than 5% as investors responded to poor delivery numbers. However, Tesla's production jumped, and that's the more important metric to watch. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
