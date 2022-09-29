How Cruise (Not Tesla) Is Leading the Way in Autonomous Driving

General Motors (NYSE: GM) -owned Cruise is launching its autonomous ride sharing service in Phoenix, Arizona and Austin, Texas by the end of 2023, tripling the number of cities where it will have commercial operations. If this is a preview of what's to come, Cruise will have a big head start over companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in autonomous ride sharing, a potentially massive disruption to the transportation market.

