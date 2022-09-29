Read full article on original website
Defendant in death of TikTok star’s son called victim 2 minutes before shooting, Prichard officer testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two minutes before a Saraland man died from a gunshot wound this summer, defendant Reuben Thomas Gulley called him, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday. It was the last of several calls on June 24. Prichard police Detective Jason Hadaway testified that victim Randon...
Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating fatal Bay Minette officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly six weeks after it happened, the Bay Minette Police Department has released a statement for the first time about an officer-involved shooting. Following an altercation, Otis French Jr. was shot and killed by an officer back on August 20th. The police department says...
George County searching for suspect in phone cable theft case
The George County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a case involving tampered phone lines. Sheriff Keith Havard said his office is searching for 43-year-old James Zebulon McDaniel of Lucedale. McDaniel is believed to have been stealing phone cable for the copper wire inside with the intent of selling it for scrap metal.
19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
Mother’s Finest shooting suspect now facing attempted murder charge: Mobile DA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the two people arrested in the Mother’s Finest shooting on Sept. 16 turned himself back in to the Metro Jail Thursday night on an attempted murder charge after the Mobile District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charges. Jalunnie Bradley, 19, was considered to be a ‘regular’ at the store, according […]
Car crashes into home off Rylands Street, Mobile Police led on chase
UPDATE (10:12 p.m.): The crash happened after the driver led police on a chase. The driver was taken to a hospital. Currently, the extent of their injuries is not known. Mobile Police confirmed that the home was vacant at the time of the crash. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene after a […]
Mobile woman sentenced to 6 months for COVID-19 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge Thursday sentenced a woman to six months in prison for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program of more than $41,000. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in June to filing a fraudulent application under the COVID-19 relief program, which Congress created to help businesses hurt by the pandemic. She also admitted that she helped someone else file a false claim.
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
Mobile man convicted of shooting clerk – his sixth felony – gets life in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Reginald Thadeous Blevins walked into court in handcuffs and stood passively as a judge pronounced the only sentence he could for a 2020 robbery and shooting of a convenience store clerk – life in prison. That life sentence – without possibility of parole – was...
Alabama teen did not overdose on fentanyl in incident that sparked school lockdown, police say
Chickasaw authorities are ruling out fentanyl as the cause of a suspected overdose inside the city’s high school Tuesday. Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller said Friday that medical personnel have since ruled out fentanyl exposure, but are unsure what happened to a 16-year-old sophomore that led to the high school going into a “soft” lockdown for 2-1/2 hours.
Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
MPD investigates shots fired during possible carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible carjacking involving shots fired early Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 7000 block of Whitehall Drive. Police responded to the scene around 5:46 a.m. where they discovered that the victim had given a ride to two male subjects. The victim stopped at a friend’s residence and left the subjects inside the vehicle. When the victim returned to the vehicle, one of the subjects produced a gun as the other subject got into the driver’s seat, according to police.
