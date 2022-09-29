ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citronelle, AL

wxxv25.com

George County searching for suspect in phone cable theft case

The George County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a case involving tampered phone lines. Sheriff Keith Havard said his office is searching for 43-year-old James Zebulon McDaniel of Lucedale. McDaniel is believed to have been stealing phone cable for the copper wire inside with the intent of selling it for scrap metal.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
MOBILE, AL
City
Tyler, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Citronelle, AL
Citronelle, AL
Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman sentenced to 6 months for COVID-19 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge Thursday sentenced a woman to six months in prison for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program of more than $41,000. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in June to filing a fraudulent application under the COVID-19 relief program, which Congress created to help businesses hurt by the pandemic. She also admitted that she helped someone else file a false claim.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
Person
Jason Scott
WKRG News 5

Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
#Witness Tampering#Civil Rights#Citronelle Police#Alea
AL.com

Alabama teen did not overdose on fentanyl in incident that sparked school lockdown, police say

Chickasaw authorities are ruling out fentanyl as the cause of a suspected overdose inside the city’s high school Tuesday. Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller said Friday that medical personnel have since ruled out fentanyl exposure, but are unsure what happened to a 16-year-old sophomore that led to the high school going into a “soft” lockdown for 2-1/2 hours.
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
MOBILE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigates shots fired during possible carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible carjacking involving shots fired early Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 7000 block of Whitehall Drive. Police responded to the scene around 5:46 a.m. where they discovered that the victim had given a ride to two male subjects. The victim stopped at a friend’s residence and left the subjects inside the vehicle. When the victim returned to the vehicle, one of the subjects produced a gun as the other subject got into the driver’s seat, according to police.
MOBILE, AL

