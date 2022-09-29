MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The weather is calm and dry. It's a quiet autumn pattern that can lead to some problems. We haven't seen much rain lately, and that is what can cause the problem. There's no substantial rain likely in the next week. The landscape is showing it. Be careful with burning, given the low afternoon humidity. Expect our cool nights to moderate into the lower 60s by Wednesday. Our mild days will warm to the middle and upper 80s by Thursday. Temperatures over the weekend will fall down a few degrees, but without rain.

MOBILE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO