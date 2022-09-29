Read full article on original website
Report finds high first-time failure rate in test to become certified teacher
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A new state report shows a thirty percent decrease in people majoring in elementary education over the last decade in Alabama. For those who do, according to the report, there's a good chance they'll fail the test to become a certified teacher the first time they take it.
Mobile Police arrest rapper Rich Boy on assault and domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A local rapper finds himself behind bars this morning, after Mobile Police say he physically fought with his own parents. Maurice Benjamin Richards -better known as Rich Boy- is charged with domestic violence, harassment and domestic violence assault.
Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
Spectacular fire at vacant Mobile church prompts questions about how it burned and why
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It was a fire that proved both deceptive and dangerous. A brick church with a metal roof shouldn't be burning this big, this hot. But Saturday's fire inside the vacant City of Grace Church proved to be particularly perilous flames knocked down then flaring back up, smoke so thick firefighters had to vacate the building and fight the flames from above.
Major fire at vacant Government Blvd. church draws heavy response from MFRD
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the MFRD, a major fire broke out at a vacant church on Government Blvd. Saturday night. Officials say heavy flames were spotted coming from the second floor of the abandoned City of Grace Church on Government Blvd at approximately 8:01p.m. MFRD responding officers...
Spanish Fort City Council votes to approve food truck ordinance
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Spanish Fort City Council leaders voted for and approved an ordinance allowing food trucks to be operated and regulated in city limits. Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan says there are specific regulations so that local restaurants are not affected. Food trucks can only...
Two Flu strains: "Feels like you get hit by a freight train" Doctors say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Health officials are warning this flu season will be a rough one due to a number of reasons, like people not wearing masks, attending more gatherings, and global trends. Doctors are saying there are two strains: Flu A and Flu B. They have slight differences, but officials say you don't want to have either of them.
Where is the application for student loan forgiveness?
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Students with heavy student loan debt saw October first come and go, but no application was announced for the anticipated student loan debt relief program. The White House says it’ll be sometime this month. In the meantime, it’s good to check out your account and make sure you qualify. The type of loan you have makes a difference.
Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating fatal Bay Minette officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly six weeks after it happened, the Bay Minette Police Department has released a statement for the first time about an officer-involved shooting. Following an altercation, Otis French Jr. was shot and killed by an officer back on August 20th. The police department says...
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
Slow warming trend
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The weather is calm and dry. It's a quiet autumn pattern that can lead to some problems. We haven't seen much rain lately, and that is what can cause the problem. There's no substantial rain likely in the next week. The landscape is showing it. Be careful with burning, given the low afternoon humidity. Expect our cool nights to moderate into the lower 60s by Wednesday. Our mild days will warm to the middle and upper 80s by Thursday. Temperatures over the weekend will fall down a few degrees, but without rain.
Game Recap 2022: Gulf Shores vs. Williamson
Week 7 of Friday Night Rivals brought a 5A-Region 1 matchup at Ladd-Peebles Stadium as the 5-1 Gulf Shores Dolphins took on the 5-1 Williamson Lions. A lot was on the line as the Lions have shut out three out of their last five opponents and the Dolphins, with an explosive offense, were ready to put both sides of the ball to the test.
