Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Spectacular fire at vacant Mobile church prompts questions about how it burned and why

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It was a fire that proved both deceptive and dangerous. A brick church with a metal roof shouldn't be burning this big, this hot. But Saturday's fire inside the vacant City of Grace Church proved to be particularly perilous flames knocked down then flaring back up, smoke so thick firefighters had to vacate the building and fight the flames from above.
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
utv44.com

Spanish Fort City Council votes to approve food truck ordinance

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Spanish Fort City Council leaders voted for and approved an ordinance allowing food trucks to be operated and regulated in city limits. Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan says there are specific regulations so that local restaurants are not affected. Food trucks can only...
SPANISH FORT, AL
utv44.com

Two Flu strains: "Feels like you get hit by a freight train" Doctors say

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Health officials are warning this flu season will be a rough one due to a number of reasons, like people not wearing masks, attending more gatherings, and global trends. Doctors are saying there are two strains: Flu A and Flu B. They have slight differences, but officials say you don't want to have either of them.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Where is the application for student loan forgiveness?

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Students with heavy student loan debt saw October first come and go, but no application was announced for the anticipated student loan debt relief program. The White House says it’ll be sometime this month. In the meantime, it’s good to check out your account and make sure you qualify. The type of loan you have makes a difference.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Slow warming trend

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The weather is calm and dry. It's a quiet autumn pattern that can lead to some problems. We haven't seen much rain lately, and that is what can cause the problem. There's no substantial rain likely in the next week. The landscape is showing it. Be careful with burning, given the low afternoon humidity. Expect our cool nights to moderate into the lower 60s by Wednesday. Our mild days will warm to the middle and upper 80s by Thursday. Temperatures over the weekend will fall down a few degrees, but without rain.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Game Recap 2022: Gulf Shores vs. Williamson

Week 7 of Friday Night Rivals brought a 5A-Region 1 matchup at Ladd-Peebles Stadium as the 5-1 Gulf Shores Dolphins took on the 5-1 Williamson Lions. A lot was on the line as the Lions have shut out three out of their last five opponents and the Dolphins, with an explosive offense, were ready to put both sides of the ball to the test.
GULF SHORES, AL

