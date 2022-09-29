QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More fantastic fall weather is on the way for Sunday and the first half of next week. Look for overnight lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Get out and enjoy it because we have our first strong fall front later in the week. Highs will only be in the mid to low 50s by next Friday.

