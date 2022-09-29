Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Big changes arrive later this week
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our stretch of sunny skies and 70s continues Monday and Tuesday. Get out and enjoy it because our first strong front of fall is arriving later this week. Ahead of this front, it will warm into the 70s and 80s on Wednesday. A few showers...
KWQC
Real Conversations: Keeping up in the Classroom
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this latest installment of Real Conversations in the QC, we’re taking a closer look at how our students are faring in the classroom; particularly post-pandemic. According to statistics compiled by United Way, only 30% of 3rd graders in the Quad Cities are reading at...
KWQC
Fantastic fall weather to start October
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More fantastic fall weather is on the way for Sunday and the first half of next week. Look for overnight lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Get out and enjoy it because we have our first strong fall front later in the week. Highs will only be in the mid to low 50s by next Friday.
KWQC
Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
Comments / 0