A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in crash along Interstate 10 in El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist killed while riding a Harley Davidson Sunday evening along Interstate 10 was identified. El Paso police identified the man as 38-year-old Martin De la Torre. The crash happened along the interstate near the Lee Trevino exit. 38 –year old Martin De la...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County can not issue $346M in certificates of obligations for hospital district
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The petition submitted last month against the issuance of $345 million in certificates of obligation for El Paso County Hospital District is valid. "The county commissioners can't move forward to issue those certificates of obligation because of that 5 percent of registered voters in the county have signed on to those petitions," Christina Sanchez, an assistant county attorney, said.
cbs4local.com
El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
cbs4local.com
City of Las Cruces considers removing 300 ft buffer for cannabis shops
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces City Council is considering removing a city ordinance that dictates where cannabis businesses can set up shop. On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council will meet and vote on removing the ordinance requiring cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops as well as residential neighborhoods.
cbs4local.com
El Paso and New Mexico War Veteran’s visit D.C. Memorials
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Over 30 Korean and Vietnam War vets from the Sun City returned to the El Paso airport Saturday afternoon. Resident were invited to cheer and support the Veterans as they returned from Washington D.C. While in Washington, veterans got a chance to visit memorials...
cbs4local.com
SHEBuilds helps build special skills for El Paso women
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — SHEBuilds hosts free event to show independent women skills to maintain their homes in East in El Paso. Leading women from the community were on hand to demonstrate emergency home management skills like repairing leaks, water preservation and electrical repairs Saturday morning. Leading women...
cbs4local.com
Mariachi Orgullo of Bowie High School proud to showcase Mexican culture
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Hispanic Heritage Month runs through October 15 and for many kids in the Borderland they make sure to recognize their culture not just in their day to day lives but in what they chose to do at school. Mariachi music for many is the...
cbs4local.com
Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
cbs4local.com
Commissioners to provide update on UMC petition signatures during Monday meeting
EL PASO, TX (CBS4) — The County Commissioners' Court will be providing an update Monday on the petition that was submitted by the LIBRE Initiative last month. The LIBRE Initiative gathered roughly 36,000 signatures for its petition to allow voters to decide whether UMC can issue the Certificates of Obligation.
cbs4local.com
WBAMC's new children's waiting room open to all ranks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA obtained an exception to policy for their recently opened children’s waiting room. The waiting room will now allow services for all active duty TRICARE beneficiaries and their families who may...
cbs4local.com
Shop local celebrates 5-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrates 5 years of local. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
cbs4local.com
Storm chances return this week to the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With increasing moisture moving into the Borderland, we will see the threat of showers and storms on Tuesday through the end of the week. Shower and storm activity will return by the evening and last through the overnight hours. They will also become more widespread during this time.
cbs4local.com
Stand with Estela Casas Foundation hosts 5k walk and fun run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Breast Cancer Awareness month was kicked off this weekend with a 5K run and fun walk. Stand with Estela Casas Foundation partnered with the County Judge’s office to host the event. They event was held Saturday morning at Ascarate Park. Guests at the...
