Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4local.com
Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
cbs4local.com
Shop local celebrates 5-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrates 5 years of local. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
cbs4local.com
Stand with Estela Casas Foundation hosts 5k walk and fun run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Breast Cancer Awareness month was kicked off this weekend with a 5K run and fun walk. Stand with Estela Casas Foundation partnered with the County Judge’s office to host the event. They event was held Saturday morning at Ascarate Park. Guests at the...
cbs4local.com
SHEBuilds helps build special skills for El Paso women
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — SHEBuilds hosts free event to show independent women skills to maintain their homes in East in El Paso. Leading women from the community were on hand to demonstrate emergency home management skills like repairing leaks, water preservation and electrical repairs Saturday morning. Leading women...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
WBAMC's new children's waiting room open to all ranks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA obtained an exception to policy for their recently opened children’s waiting room. The waiting room will now allow services for all active duty TRICARE beneficiaries and their families who may...
cbs4local.com
El Paso and New Mexico War Veteran’s visit D.C. Memorials
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Over 30 Korean and Vietnam War vets from the Sun City returned to the El Paso airport Saturday afternoon. Resident were invited to cheer and support the Veterans as they returned from Washington D.C. While in Washington, veterans got a chance to visit memorials...
cbs4local.com
El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County can not issue $346M in certificates of obligations for hospital district
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The petition submitted last month against the issuance of $345 million in certificates of obligation for El Paso County Hospital District is valid. "The county commissioners can't move forward to issue those certificates of obligation because of that 5 percent of registered voters in the county have signed on to those petitions," Christina Sanchez, an assistant county attorney, said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
New Mexico lawmakers consider raising taxes on alcohol
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. CBS4 on your side spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
cbs4local.com
Commissioners to provide update on UMC petition signatures during Monday meeting
EL PASO, TX (CBS4) — The County Commissioners' Court will be providing an update Monday on the petition that was submitted by the LIBRE Initiative last month. The LIBRE Initiative gathered roughly 36,000 signatures for its petition to allow voters to decide whether UMC can issue the Certificates of Obligation.
cbs4local.com
El Paso could have direct flights to Mexico as soon as next summer
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso wants to reestablish direct flights to Mexico. City officials believe it would boost business and tourism in the area, while helping families reconnect with each other across the border. Sam Rodriguez, the director of El Paso International Airport, said...
cbs4local.com
Storm chances return this week to the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With increasing moisture moving into the Borderland, we will see the threat of showers and storms on Tuesday through the end of the week. Shower and storm activity will return by the evening and last through the overnight hours. They will also become more widespread during this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
City of Las Cruces considers removing 300 ft buffer for cannabis shops
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces City Council is considering removing a city ordinance that dictates where cannabis businesses can set up shop. On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council will meet and vote on removing the ordinance requiring cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops as well as residential neighborhoods.
cbs4local.com
Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in crash along Interstate 10 in El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist killed while riding a Harley Davidson Sunday evening along Interstate 10 was identified. El Paso police identified the man as 38-year-old Martin De la Torre. The crash happened along the interstate near the Lee Trevino exit. 38 –year old Martin De la...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces city council decided to not remove the cannabis 300 foot buffers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Monday Las Cruces City council decided against the removal of the 300-foot buffer that required cannabis businesses to be 300 feet away from other cannabis businesses and single-family residential zoning districts. The council's decision was three to four with city councilors Becki Graham,...
cbs4local.com
'He will never be forgotten;' Family remembers 28 year old man who was brutally killed
A vigil was held Saturday night for Manuel Sanchez Jr. at Jesus Roberto Vasquez Park in far east El Paso. Sanchez Jr. was 28 years old and had Down syndrome. He was found brutally murdered earlier this month. “Everyone is speechless; we just have no words to this and we...
cbs4local.com
Report: Alleged abuse reported of man accused of migrant shooter when he worked at jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There are new and graphic allegations surfacing about former warden Mike Sheppard, who is accused of shooting two migrants in Hudspeth County. CBS4 got a copy of a report that details alleged abuse at the West Texas Detention Facility, where Sheppard used to be warden.
Comments / 0