Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Terrible September for Stocks…How About October?
The fallacy of the summer rally has been dispelled. All those gains have been wiped off the board and now the S&P 500 (SPY) made a new bear market low...
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
The 3 Most Active Stocks to Avoid on Wall Street Right Now
The Fed's aggressive monetary policy stance has significantly weighed on investors' sentiment this year. With the Fed hinting at further rate hikes in the upcoming months, the odds of a...
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
One of Wall Street's biggest bulls is losing conviction on the stock market as the risk of a Fed policy error rises
One of Wall Street's biggest bulls is highlighting two big risks that loom for the stock market. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said escalating Russia tensions and a potential Fed policy error dent his enthusiasm for stocks. "Most of the risks in 2022 are a result of policies... it all amounts to...
Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Wall Street crawls out of a brutal September
U.S. stocks kicked October off on a strong note Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed out their first three-quarter losing streak since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the Dow logged its first such span of losses since 2015. The benchmark S&P 500 index soared 2.6%, while...
Stocks slide to cap 9.3% decline in September, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 6.67% to $63.36 this week amid overall market weakness and a rise in the 10-year treasury yield, which is hovering around a decade high of 4%. In general, when interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.
'Pick-your-poison': Wall Street sell-off resumes
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Investors added another cycle of selling on Thursday as the dollar barely eased its stranglehold on currency markets, recession fears sapped stocks and bonds suffered more interest rate pain.
msn.com
Dow scores its best day since June as U.S. stocks claw back from a brutal September
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its biggest one-day advance in more than three months on Monday, as investors factored in the possibility that the Federal Reserve might be forced to back away from aggressively tighter monetary policy. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up by 765.38 points,...
US News and World Report
Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
Asian shares rise after ‘relief rally’ on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.8% in afternoon trading to 26,959.25. South Korea’s Kospi gained 2.5%...
Stocks won't find a bottom without more clarity on the timing of an economic rebound, and the market will be under pressure for up to 12 months, Morningstar says
Morningstar expects over the next six to 12 months that the stock market will remain under pressure and volatility will stay high for the foreseeable future. The equity market is "significantly undervalued" and is trading at about a 20% discount to fair value, said the firm in its Q4 outlook.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Jump 64.1% to 86.1% Higher, According to Wall Street
Investment bank analysts think both of these stocks have what they need to deliver big gains in the foreseeable future.
Have Bonds Turned Attractive? This Canadian Pension Fund Giant Certainly Thinks So
The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of Canada’s largest pension funds, is reportedly increasing its exposure to bonds, citing yields that have turned attractive following the worst sell-off in a generation. What Happened: OTPP, which manages C$243 billion ($177 billion), is raising its holdings of inflation-protected debt, along...
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
