Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire is one of those underground rappers that, even within alternative hip-hop head circles, hasn’t gotten the flowers he deserves (at least he got a well-deserved Madlib cosign with their 2020 track “Black Mirror”). Regardless of his low-key presence in the game, the Brooklyn MC is back with a vengeance. Born Hugh “Hughie” Anthony Allison, eXquire has just released his third studio album I Love Y.O.U cuz Y.O.U Ugly Vol.1. If that “Vol.1” is any indication, we should be looking forward to his next installment, because this is sure to be one of the most slept-on rap projects of the year.

