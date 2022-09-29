Read full article on original website
Nia Long Has “No Comment” On Fiancé’s Affair
Nia laughed when asked if she and Ime would work things out. Recently, actress Nia Long was forced into the spotlight after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was caught cheating with an employee. The Boston Celtics coach reportedly had an “intimate relationship” with a woman who aided in arranging Nia’s travel schedule.
Kanye West Receives Wave Of Backlash Over “White Lives Matter” Garb
Ye & Candace Owens promoted WLM as Van Lathan, Jemele Hill, Jaden Smith, and many more condemned the rapper’s message. This isn’t how we expect you thought the start of your week would go, but Kanye West knows how to shake things up. When he isn’t taking a chance at the presidency, tearing up music charts, touring the world, launching a school, recruiting for a team, or ranting on social media, Ye is storming the fashion world. Earlier today, a fire was lit under the internet when his YZYSZN9 collection made its debut. Not every piece was applauded.
Lil Double 0 & EST Gee Collab On “Fight That Switch”
Lil Double 0 is a rapper hailing from Memphis, TN. Known for his powerful delivery and distinct lyrics, the artist has made a name for himself in the industry. EST Gee has also done the latter. Born George Albert Stone III, the Kentucky native has garnered popularity due to his story-telling abilities and relatable bars.
Chrisean Rock Goes Live After Fighting With Blueface & Almost Getting Arrested
Chrisean accidentally showed a picture of Blueface’s daughter and talked to his mom during the live stream. Chrisean Rock and Blueface are trending yet again. Throughout this year, the couple has made headlines for many different reasons. From going to jail to fighting family members and even sucking toes, the duo has had trouble staying out of the spotlight.
Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire Releases Trippy New Album “I Love Y.O.U cuz Y.O.U Ugly Vol.1”
Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire is one of those underground rappers that, even within alternative hip-hop head circles, hasn’t gotten the flowers he deserves (at least he got a well-deserved Madlib cosign with their 2020 track “Black Mirror”). Regardless of his low-key presence in the game, the Brooklyn MC is back with a vengeance. Born Hugh “Hughie” Anthony Allison, eXquire has just released his third studio album I Love Y.O.U cuz Y.O.U Ugly Vol.1. If that “Vol.1” is any indication, we should be looking forward to his next installment, because this is sure to be one of the most slept-on rap projects of the year.
Freddie Gibbs Baby Mama Blasts Rapper After Call Out In “$$$”
Raven Tatum gave explosive details about the two’s relationship. Freddie Gibbs has finally released his new album, $oul $old $eperately. The project has been eagerly anticipated by fans, and hasn’t disappointed. The tracklist boasts features from the likes of Rick Ross, Scarface, Moneybagg Yo, Pusha T, Offset, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, and more. As for Gibbs, his lyrical abilities appear to be as sharp as ever.
DaBaby’s New Album Far Undersells Previous Project
Things haven’t been the same for DaBaby since the North Carolina rapper stirred up controversy by making homophobic remarks on stage last year. The comments had immediate repercussions, as several festivals removed DaBaby from their lineups. But even though the heat has died down over a year later, it seems DaBaby hasn’t been able to achieve the same heights he did before the event.
Pusha T Fan Lost His Prosthetic Leg At His Show, Push Responds: “We Gotta Find That”
Pusha T is looking out for his fans. Pusha T has been pretty busy lately. He was featured on Freddie Gibbs’ new project $oul $old $eperately with the song “Gold Rings.” He’s also working on a solo project, and recently announced which top-tier producers he’s collaborating with.
Jim Jones Rips Into BET For Not Letting Him Attend Hip Hop Awards
Jim Jones wasn’t hearing BET’s COVID excuse. Even though it won’t be put on air until Tuesday (October 4), the BET Hip Hop Awards were last night. As usual, the ceremony brought out some of the biggest names in the industry as awards were doled out for outstanding achievements in the genre. Some big names, however, were conspicuously absent.
Kodak Black Apologizes To PNB Rock’s Girlfriend: “I Was Angry At That Moment”
Kodak Black apologizes to PNB Rock’s girlfriend. PNB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, faced tons of backlash following his death last month. Many, including the police, suspected that a geotag on her Instagram post led culprits to their location. However, recent developments reveal that the individuals allegedly involved in the killing didn’t depend on her social media posts to track down the rapper.
Snoop Dogg Answers Where Tupac & Biggie Would Be If They Were Still Alive
Stephen A. Smith asked the Rap icon about where Big and Pac’s careers would be had their lives not been tragically cut short. Hailed as two of Hip Hop’s greatest artists, it is difficult to imagine where the industry would be today if Tupac Shakur and Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace were still alive today. The friends turned industry foes were at the peaks of their careers when they were callously murdered in separate drive-by shootings, and Stephen A. Smith questioned Snoop Dogg about the two late stars who impacted his life.
Akbar V Revists Being Slapped By Young Thug: “We Are A Family”
The “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator got in a nasty spat with Cardi B last week. After getting her Twitter account suspended in the midst of a nasty feud with Cardi B and her husband, Offset, Akbar V has taken some time to address other past beef that caught her a lot of attention in the media.
Previously Shelved Will Smith Movie Has Been Revived
Will Smith seems to be getting his career back on track. Will Smith was public enemy No. 1 for a second there. After the actor slapped Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards, many in the industry turned on Smith. But in Hollywood, memories have a pretty short half life. Recently, more and more celebrities have said that Smith deserves another chance.
Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “WLM” Shirt With Kanye West
Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
Pardison Fontaine Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With “Hocus Pocus 2” Halloween Date Night
If there’s one thing MTS loves, it’s Halloween. Now that they’ve been in a relationship together for some time, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine know exactly how to keep each other happy, whether that be with sultry Sailor Moon costumes or all-out Halloween-themed date nights in celebration of the arrival of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.
Lil Baby Reveals How Many Songs Will Be On “It’s Only Me”
Lil Baby says he turned the album into his label. Nearly two years after releasing My Turn, Lil Baby is revving up for the official follow-up. This morning, the rapper revealed that he turned the album into the label. Then, he gave fans a bit of insight into the project. It’s Only Me will boast 23 songs in total with seven features. However, he does not plan on releasing a deluxe edition of the project.
Boosie Badazz Is Dripping Hard On “Water Water”
Boosie Badazz is getting deeper into the film industry. The Baton Rouge legend released his film, My Struggle in 2018. Most recently, Badazz unveiled his new film, Water Boyz, which dives into the story behind Atlanta’s infamous Water Boys. It only made sense that Boosie would drop off music...
NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video
Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
Bow Wow Asks Fans If He Should Perform R. Kelly Collab
He’s leaving this controversial choice up to the public. In the past, he has stated that he has separated the man from the music when it comes to R. Kelly, but this time around, Bow Wow is taking things straight to the fans. Back in Spring 2021, Bow emphasized that his former collaborator’s legal woes weren’t his concern, as he could only speak on Kelly’s contributions to music.
DaniLeigh Accused Of Trying To Get Radio Host Removed From Interview: “You Ain’t Gonna B. Simone Me”
Chicago’s WCGI host Kendra G claims DaniLeigh tried to have her removed from an interview. DaniLeigh’s alleged attempt at removing a radio host from an interview backfired on her after the segment was nixed entirely. Chicago’s 107.5 WCGI host Kendra G aired out DaniLeigh for trying to have...
