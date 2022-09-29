ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 4

Related
defendernetwork.com

Family sues officer who killed an unarmed Roderick Brooks

The family of Roderick Brooks, a Black man fatally shot by sheriffs officer Sergeant Garrett Hardin, a Houston sheriff’s officer, recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardin. The suit seeks to make the case that Brooks’ death was avoidable in part because of misconduct Hardin was guilty of...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE

After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constables#Tx
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston man indicted for student financial aid fraud

HOUSTON, TX -- A 39-year-old Richmond resident has been charged with fraudulently obtaining nearly $600,000 in financial aid funds at several Texas colleges and universities, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Emmanuel Finnih is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Y. Ho at 2 p.m. today.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy