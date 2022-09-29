Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot in Crosby during confrontation between 2 male suspects dropping off his stepdaughters, HCSO says
CROSBY, Texas – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man was fatally shot by suspects that were with his teen stepdaughters in Crosby Sunday. HCSO units responded to reports of a shooting in the 13700 block of Spectacled Bear Lane around 11 p.m.
Jury selection begins for retrial of Houston man accused of murdering parents as a teen
AJ Armstrong's trial back in 2019 ended in a mistrial after claims that his older half-brother could be the real killer. If Armstrong is found guilty in this retrial, he'll get life in prison.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
defendernetwork.com
Family sues officer who killed an unarmed Roderick Brooks
The family of Roderick Brooks, a Black man fatally shot by sheriffs officer Sergeant Garrett Hardin, a Houston sheriff’s officer, recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardin. The suit seeks to make the case that Brooks’ death was avoidable in part because of misconduct Hardin was guilty of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crosby man killed after confronting men his stepdaughters were with, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A stepfather was shot and killed late Sunday night after he got into a fight with two men who were with his teenage stepdaughters, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened in the middle of a neighborhood on Spectacled Bear in Crosby just...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in road rage shooting says he wasn’t the original aggressor, wants other driver to face charges
HOUSTON – Community activists say there are two sides in regards to the road rage shooting that happened on Friday, Sept. 30 in southwest Houston. “There should not have been just one arrest,” said activist Dr. Candice Matthews.” It should have been two.”. Chris Harclerode said on...
Click2Houston.com
‘Hellcat’ driver fired at by officers after doing donuts at NRG, crashing into vehicle; still gets away, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are trying to track down the driver who managed to ditch officers during a potentially dangerous series of events, causing an officer to discharge his duty weapon. The chaos began Saturday evening in the NRG parking lot in the 8400 block of Kirby Drive. According...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
RELATED PEOPLE
4 juveniles, adult arrested after ramming into CVS to steal ATM in N. Houston, HPD says
Authorities said they believe the group of 4 juveniles and 1 adult might have also tried to steal a Chase Bank ATM 30 minutes before to the CVS incident.
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in his car in a traffic lane, police investigating
HOUSTON - A man was found shot dead in his car in southwest Houston on Sunday. According to police, officers arrived at 8000 Fondren Road near Sharpstown around 6:15 a.m. They found a man, 33, slumped over in the driver seat of his car in a moving lane of traffic.
Kidnapped woman found shot to death inside abandoned SUV in SE Houston, investigators say
HOUSTON — Investigators are working to find a person of interest Monday after a woman was found shot to death inside an abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman who was being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County man indicted for fraud after receiving nearly $600K in student financial aid, US attorney says
RICHMOND, Texas – A Fort Bend County man was indicted for fraud after obtaining nearly $600,000 in financial aid funds at several Texas colleges, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery announced Monday. Emmanuel Finnih, 39, of Richmond, was arrested on Sept. 30 and was charged with one count each of theft...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weed, pills, stolen vehicles found at Brazoria County home, officials say
FREEPORT, Texas — Brazoria County Sheriff's Office officials said a man has been arrested and is facing drug charges after they executed a search warrant at a Freeport home last week. On Tuesday, deputies showed up at the house on County Road 233 and said they found an extensive...
KHOU
Police find woman dead in car in southeast Houston; person of interest identified
Pasadena police say they received a call about a woman forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. A woman was later found dead in a vehicle in a wooded area.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston man indicted for student financial aid fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 39-year-old Richmond resident has been charged with fraudulently obtaining nearly $600,000 in financial aid funds at several Texas colleges and universities, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Emmanuel Finnih is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Y. Ho at 2 p.m. today.
Click2Houston.com
Husband shoots wife after weapon misfires in Katy neighborhood, sheriff’s office says
KATY, Texas – A man has been detained after he reportedly shot his wife in a Katy neighborhood Saturday. Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Pimlico Pine Lane around 3 p.m. According to deputies, the husband...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in The Woodlands, deputies said
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in The Woodlands on Sunday night. Police say the victim was hit by a car as she was crossing the street to get to her apartment. The Incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on FM 2978. Montgomery...
Man caught on doorbell camera stealing motorcycle from single father of 3 in NW Harris County
'My bike is everything,' the single father of three told ABC13 on Friday. He says that the bike helps him relieve stress.
TX DPS Turns A Seized Hellcat Cruiser Into One Hell of A Cop Car
We all love a good turnaround story, and this one is no exception. The idioms are endless in this story of a Texas DPS high-speed chase that ended with a judge awarding the Harris County police department with the cruiser they couldn't outrun. Now Houston police can fight fire with...
2 HCSO deputies in serious condition after being ejected in crash on Katy Freeway, sheriff says
HOUSTON — Two off-duty deputies are now in serious condition following a major crash in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the Houston Police Department. Police are investigating the crash that happened on the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Beltway 8 just before 3...
Comments / 4