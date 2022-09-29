Read full article on original website
Fire destroys multiple Sarasota homes during Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Multiple homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian’s rampage across Florida. But some homes on the Suncoast were lost in a way some didn't see coming; left to just ashes and memories." "The last thing you expect to find when you come back in the morning is...
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties expediting permits post-Ian for recovery
At this time the Charlotte County Community Development Department is open to the public, but services are limited. Walk-in traffic for all services is accepted, but phones are still down, as of 4pm Monday. The online permitting portal is working for those who are registered with the county. The County...
Supplies aid families in need in North Port
NORTH PORT- The death toll in North Port stands at five as officials say rescue and recovery efforts continue. “Got a lot of people in need and we’re helping as many as we can," said U.S. Army, Second Lt., Josiah Hoogerhyde. Rescue efforts and supply distributions continue in the...
Flooding North Port has never experienced
NORTH PORT- Traffic on US 41 is completely backed up for hours in both directions. Multiple agencies are assisting North Port first responders as water levels continue to rise. “As of last night we had over 550 rescues that were conducted. And that's not counting today already. We know there's...
FPL releases estimates for power restoration
FLORIDA (SNN TV) - Florida Power & Light says they expect at least 95% of their customers in north Manatee County to have power back by end of day Tuesday, October 4. 95% of those affected in south Manatee County are expected to have power back by end of day Wednesday, October 5.
Hidden River community warned of levee break possibility
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - This is a clarification, from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, of a county-wide alert that was sent early Saturday morning:. "An Everbridge notification was issued just before 3 a.m. indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community. The notification was issued countywide which means that all residents throughout Sarasota County who are registered through Everbridge likely received a warning.
Donation sites in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - If you are interested in donating supplies for local families and people in need after Hurricane Ian, here are some sites to which you can deliver items. Grace Community Church on 8000 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota is open 9 a.m - 6 p.m each...
Suncoast updates on waste pickup, water advisories, school closures
SUNCOAST (SNN TV) - There's much information coming out after Hurricane Ian left destruction in many areas of the Suncoast. Here's some of the information we're getting about schools, waster, and waste management. If your town/city/county isn't mentioned, it's simply because I haven't seen information posted yet:. Schools. Sarasota and...
Trash collection updates for Venice, Sarasota County
VENICE/SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Trash and recycling resume Monday, October 3 in the City of Venice. Carts can be placed at the curb separated from debris piles. A contractor will begin pickup of residential debris from Hurricane Ian as early as Wednesday, October 5. Remember to separate vegetation from all other material groups. Vegetation should not be bagged. Piles should be separated into like materials – construction debris, appliances, electronics, etc. Make sure piles are 5 feet from your mailbox and other objects like fire hydrants and street signs.
Tampa sends help to North Port
TAMPA/NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - Officers and rescue crews from Miami-Dade County and Tampa make their way to the hardest hit areas of Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction. Saturday morning, about 200 officers from Miami-Dade County and the city of Hollywood left to Fort Myers...
DeSantis praises number of people helping hurricane victims
NORTH PORT- As the damage in North Port continues to be assessed, Governor DeSantis has deployed twenty of Elon Musk‘s receivers for Starlink Internet in Sarasota County. There are points of distribution (POD) set up where anyone can gain access to not only the internet, but food and water as well.
Sarasota's Capstone offices to open for internet use for residents
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 1, 2022 - Capstone Association Management at 5602 Marquesas Cr. Suite 101, Sarasota 34233 will open the office Sunday from 10am to 2pm to anyone who needs internet or to charge their phones and cool off and hang out. We will also have a grill...
"Operation Blessing" coordinates volunteer recovery efforts
PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN TV - October 3, 2022) – The Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, has deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team to Port Charlotte and will begin mass coordination of volunteer efforts on Tuesday morning to help residents recover after Hurricane Ian. Also, volunteers are needed. Operation...
Some Newtown residents feel overlooked after Hurricane Ian
Newtown residents in Sarasota are claiming they are being overlooked after hurricane Ian. Much of the community is still without power, and debris is everywhere. Omar Itraish, Owner of Express Grocery in Newtown, is grateful for the first responders. “I still know that across from Osprey and Martin Luther King,...
Emergency food drive to be held Wednesday
LONGBOAT KEY (WSNN) - An emergency food drive will be held this Wednesday in Longboat Key to benefit Hurricane Ian victims. The food drive will be sponsored by Our Daily Bread of Bradenton. The location of the food drive will be Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico...
Health officials issue safety reminders amid flooding
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is issuing a few safety reminders as we continue to deal with flood waters. People should not eat any food that may have come into contact with contaminated water from floods. When the power is out, refrigerators will...
Venice Indians deliver Chick-fil-A to families in need
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Rick Michaels of the Pelican Plaza Chick-fil-A provided 300 sandwiches that the Venice football team then distributed to people in need. The Indians, with Venice hampered by Hurricane Ian, are likely to be off the field for some time, but that's not slowing there community efforts.
Curfew will continue in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - A curfew for Charlotte County residents will continue. It has been amended to the hours of 10 p.m.-6 a.m. each day. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has decided to reduce the curfew, but a curfew will continue to be in force for the county. “I know the...
Updated Suncoast high school football schedule
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - As we enter another week of high school football season, the schedule is at a turning point for many, but at a stalemate for most all Suncoast schools. Below is the updated schedule for this week post-Hurricane Ian game slate:. Golden Gate @ IMG Academy Blue (Thursday,...
Disaster relief fund established by Education Foundation
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV - October 3, 2022) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has established a Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund to accept monetary donations to support Sarasota County Schools and its 5,000-plus employees. The ferocious hurricane caused widespread damage with areas in South Sarasota County...
