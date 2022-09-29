VENICE/SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Trash and recycling resume Monday, October 3 in the City of Venice. Carts can be placed at the curb separated from debris piles. A contractor will begin pickup of residential debris from Hurricane Ian as early as Wednesday, October 5. Remember to separate vegetation from all other material groups. Vegetation should not be bagged. Piles should be separated into like materials – construction debris, appliances, electronics, etc. Make sure piles are 5 feet from your mailbox and other objects like fire hydrants and street signs.

VENICE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO